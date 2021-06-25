Calendar of events for June 26-28

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Pathfinder Chorus concert, 6:30 p.m., front lawn of May Museum, Fremont. The free concert will include songs of inspiration and patriotism, along with other Pathfinder favorites. Performing along with the chorus will be two quartets that have formed and persevered during the pandemic, Hashtag Harmony Quartet and Maximum Ring. The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and/or blankets.