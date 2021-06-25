Calendar of events for June 26-28

Saturday
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, golf scramble, kickball tournament, mobile military museum, car show, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, school tours, beer garden, kiddie parade, live music by Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, baseball game, fireworks display, and breakfast.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2-on-2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, family kickball tournament, silent auction, and live music.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, bucket truck rides, swim meet, vendor fair, Shades the Clown, historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, food vendors, 10-point pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, beer garden, Historic Hanson House open, and a street dance featuring live music by Bucka Ruse.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
E-Resources Fair, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. The fair will feature the library’s newest and most popular electronic resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Airboat Club’s annual fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased from any member.
Windsor loin dinner, 6 p.m. until gone, Arlington Veterans Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The dinner also will include cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dinner roll. The cost is $15 per plate.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Estates, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Uehling Park, Uehling. A beer garden will open at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Sunday
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, loving cup presentation, carnival, parade, root beer floats, water fights, live entertainment by Omaha Pipes and Drums, watermelon feed, bingo, and baseball games.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a tractor ride, children’s activities, barbecue, self-guided nature trails, family fishing tournament, disc golf tournament, kayak scavenger hunt, and dog agility trials.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Pathfinder Chorus concert, 6:30 p.m., front lawn of May Museum, Fremont. The free concert will include songs of inspiration and patriotism, along with other Pathfinder favorites. Performing along with the chorus will be two quartets that have formed and persevered during the pandemic, Hashtag Harmony Quartet and Maximum Ring. The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Performance by the Overall Buddies (musical group), 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s south lawn.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.