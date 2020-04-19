Cedar Bluffs restaurant offering grocery services to community

Like other restaurants, Todd’s Tavern and Cafe in Cedar Bluffs moved to serve its food through takeout to comply with state restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But owner and founder Todd Phillips said he started to discover another need in the community as he heard complaints of customers having to drive to multiple stores in Fremont or Omaha just to find the food or supplies they needed.
“I was like, ‘You know, I can do something because I have all the supplies here,’” he said. “’Sure, I have to bring in a little more produce than normal. But I have it all, so why not open it up to the public so they don’t have to drive?’”
On Thursday, Todd’s, located at 102 W. Main St., started filling that need by offering some of its food stock as groceries for people to purchase.
The items available include food like meat, dairy products and produce, as well as condiments, canned goods and alcohol. Todd’s is also selling supplies like toilet paper, paper towels and dish soap.
The restaurant is taking orders from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can call 402-628-2202 to arrange a pickup time.
“Thursday, we filled several orders, and I might run out of product, but most of the time, I can get it the next day,” Phillips said.” And that helps them, they can call in, and if I don’t have it, if they can go a day without it, then I’ll have it here for them. It’s not like a store, where you never know when it’s going to come in.”
Phillips, who opened the restaurant in 2013, said he first started hearing complaints about two-and-a-half weeks ago. He spoke with his suppliers, mainly Sysco Corporation, about what could be done.
“So I came up with it with my salesperson, he passed me up the ladder at Sysco, and it was the first idea he heard of anything like that around here,” he said.
Sharee Maki, a server at Todd’s, said the staff started to brainstorm on what they could do to help out their customers, many of whom were scared to go out and buy the groceries they needed.
“We have all this stuff on hand most of the time anyway, and if it’s not on hand, it’s fairly easy to get,” she said. “So as opposed to having people traveling to Fremont or wherever to buy groceries, we could just have some on hand right there for them.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened regulations for restaurants, allowing them to operate as pop-up retailers, allowing Phillips to move forward with his plan.
“When Ricketts said it was fine, that they could serve that, we didn’t think it’d be a problem, and I was going to do it unless somebody said no,” Phillips said.
Phillips said he also discussed the plan with the restaurant’s local health inspector, who was also a fan of the idea.
“I pretty much got the blessings from everybody, so we rolled with it,” he said.
Most of the stock provided is already being regularly carried by Todd’s, aside from some produce like oranges and bananas, Phillips said.
“I know people were complaining that they couldn’t find broccoli, they couldn’t find cauliflower,” he said. “But with my supplier, most of this is readily available.”
Because the stock is being used by the restaurant, Phillips said it might be a bit more expensive due to its quality, as he said it has brought in customers from cities like Omaha and Lincoln.
“I’m very picky about the food. It is an upper-line product, because I use it myself here,” he said. “So that drives the cost a little bit different, but I worked on it to keep it down for a low margin so people could at least afford it.”
Phillips also said he’s had to cut the meat he receives, as many people preferred not to buy it in bulk.
“I also worked as a butcher, a meat cutter for seven years when I was 18 to 25 over in J&J Meats in Elkhorn,” he said. “So I have a lot of knowledge about that type of business.”
Even with the grocery service only just starting, Phillips said the feedback from the community has been fantastic.
“They’ve been texting me or calling up here and they think it’s an awesome thing,” he said. “It’s off to a decent start, but I think that it’ll definitely help, especially some of the elderly people that don’t want to go to Fremont. I think it’ll be huge.”
Maki said she’s also seen a great response from the public with the new service.
“It’s great for people that don’t want to get out or aren’t able to get out or aren’t able to find things they need,” she said. “So the feedback has been very positive.”
As Todd’s staff misses its regulars, Maki said the new grocery service is a great way to continue to serve them and keep the staff busy as well.
“We’re thankful to have the support of the community, as well as several surrounding communities that support us all year long,” she said. “This is something we can do to give back a little bit.”
As for the future, Phillips said he will continue to provide the groceries for as long as it’s needed, as it doesn’t affect the work done at the restaurant.
“I’m going to let it go, and hopefully, people will utilize that as it goes down the road,” he said. “I have everything on hand for the most part, so why stop?”
Although he said the move to takeout has been hard on him and his staff, Phillips said he was grateful for their work in helping him.
“Without the people I have here, I don’t have a business,” he said. “My staff is just awesome, and it’s the community and other communities around here that are so awesome that support this place.”
Having been raised on a farm just outside Cedar Bluffs, Phillips said the service was just a way to give back to the town.
“In this time when they’re struggling, if I can help back in some way, why not?” he said. “If we can here, let’s give back to the community in any way that we can.”
