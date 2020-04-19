Cedar Bluffs restaurant offering grocery services to community

“They’ve been texting me or calling up here and they think it’s an awesome thing,” he said. “It’s off to a decent start, but I think that it’ll definitely help, especially some of the elderly people that don’t want to go to Fremont. I think it’ll be huge.”

Maki said she’s also seen a great response from the public with the new service.

“It’s great for people that don’t want to get out or aren’t able to get out or aren’t able to find things they need,” she said. “So the feedback has been very positive.”

As Todd’s staff misses its regulars, Maki said the new grocery service is a great way to continue to serve them and keep the staff busy as well.

“We’re thankful to have the support of the community, as well as several surrounding communities that support us all year long,” she said. “This is something we can do to give back a little bit.”

As for the future, Phillips said he will continue to provide the groceries for as long as it’s needed, as it doesn’t affect the work done at the restaurant.

“I’m going to let it go, and hopefully, people will utilize that as it goes down the road,” he said. “I have everything on hand for the most part, so why stop?”