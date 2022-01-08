Celebrity designer bringing 2022 collection to Black Tie White Satin

A celebrity fashion designer will be coming to Fremont this month.

Celebrity designer Johnathan Kayne will be featuring his 2022 prom, pageant and formalwear collection on Jan. 15-16 at Black Tie White Satin in Fremont.

Hailed as a “genius designer” by Heidi Klum and “a designer who knows how to make clothes and fit a woman’s body” by Michael Kors, Kayne was a front runner on “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars.”

“We are excited to bring a celebrity designer to our store and to our customers,” said Susan Janssen, owner of Black Tie White Satin. “We want them to experience how fabulous Johnathan Kayne is when we are at market. We can’t wait until our customers meet him.”

Customers will have the opportunity to have a one-on-one appointment with Kayne where he will design a custom gown for them. Limited custom appointments are available. (Appointments are not needed for prom shopping.) To book a custom appointment, visit https://www.blacktiewhitesatinbridal.com/kayne-trunk-show.

Black Tie White Satin is a Top 10 prom store in the United States. Featuring hundreds of prom and pageant dresses from top designers, Black Tie White Satin dresses prom girls from more than 240 schools in the Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota areas every year.

