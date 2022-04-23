Chamber announces business award winners

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce honored its Businesses of the Year during its 142nd annual banquet.

Fremont Public Schools was winner of the Large Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year awards are dedicated to recognizing businesses with greater than 25 employees that provide innovative products and services, continued growth and economic support of the community.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard expressed his thanks, saying he is honored to receive the award on behalf of the entire school district.

He talked about the district’s work during the 2019 flood and beyond.

“FPS, like many other entities within the community, has stepped up over the past three years to serve people in need,” Shepard said. “I am very proud of the individuals who helped people in need during the flood—volunteering to drive buses, set up and staff a shelter at the middle school, provide interpretation services, fill sandbags, off load supplies from outside the community—all during our spring break.”

Shepard also talked about the school district’s work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past two years FPS has served over 70,000 meals, provided space and staffing for immunization clinics and served as a resource to the community as we have dealt with the pandemic,” he said.

Shepard talked about the school district’s mission.

“As the community’s fourth-largest employer, we view our mission well beyond providing for the education of our students—in times of need our nearly 800 employees are always ready to serve in whatever capacity is needed,” Shepard said. “As a public entity, it is an honor to be recognized by our business community. I am proud to be part of such a benevolent organization. Our strength is in our people and we are Fremont Strong!”

Finalists for the Large Business of the Year Award were Methodist Fremont Health and All Metals Market.

Fremont Family Dentistry won the Small Business of the Year Award.

Small Business of the Year awards are dedicated to recognizing businesses with fewer than 25 employees that provide innovative products and services, continued growth and economic support of the Fremont community.

Finalists for Small Business of the Year were Wise Olde Owl Gift Shop and Legacy Post & Beam.

Air Comfort Heating & Cooling was the winner of the Workforce Game Changer Award.

Workforce Game Changer awards are dedicated to recognizing businesses that provide an innovative and supportive work environment and involvement in the engagement, development and growth of employees.

Finalists for the Workforce Game Changer Award were RetirePath Advisors and Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing.

