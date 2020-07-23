Chamber plans Leadership Fremont

The chamber and Leadership Fremont Council have partnered with Dale Carnegie to provide leadership development training focused on building strong teams, supportive relationships, and cooperative work environments. At the same time, participants learn how their emotions and actions can control situations and how they in their own unique styles can interact with others and take ideas to move Fremont forward.

Additional activities, suggested for those wishing to graduate with honors, include community service, county or school board meeting attendance and networking events.

Lea talked about alterations made in light of the coronavirus.

Class size has been decreased to 20 people instead of the typical 30 participants to allow for social distancing in leadership sessions. It also will allow for smaller groups on each tour.”

Masks will be encouraged throughout the sessions.

Lea observed the need for strong leadership during the pandemic and beyond.

“Now more than ever we need strong people in Fremont and throughout Nebraska,” Lea said. “We will have a small session on crisis management as well this year, which is something new that we haven’t done before.”