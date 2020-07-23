Chamber plans Leadership Fremont

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to develop more leaders.
So the local chamber will host Leadership Fremont with adjustments made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by the chamber and First State Bank & Trust, the program is designed to help develop leadership skills to empower participants to be good community stewards, board members and volunteers.
“Leadership Fremont, to me, is the most important program that we offer at the chamber,” Tara Lea, executive director, told the Tribune. “It’s the opportunity to develop the future leaders of our town.”
The program involves a series of seminars, tours and networking opportunities designed to enhance participants’ community awareness and develop emerging leaders in Fremont.
“The access to the power players throughout our area can’t be found in any other program,” Lea said. “They do a lot of great tours, behind-the-scenes places that people who’ve lived in Fremont their whole lives may have not seen.”
Participants learn about city and county government and community resources. They assess sources of economic development and examine future potential for the Fremont area.
During the nine-month program from Sept. 20 through May 2021, participants attend one, two-day retreat and eight all-day—8 a.m. to 5 p.m.—meetings, typically on the third Thursday of each month.
The chamber and Leadership Fremont Council have partnered with Dale Carnegie to provide leadership development training focused on building strong teams, supportive relationships, and cooperative work environments. At the same time, participants learn how their emotions and actions can control situations and how they in their own unique styles can interact with others and take ideas to move Fremont forward.
Additional activities, suggested for those wishing to graduate with honors, include community service, county or school board meeting attendance and networking events.
Lea talked about alterations made in light of the coronavirus.
Class size has been decreased to 20 people instead of the typical 30 participants to allow for social distancing in leadership sessions. It also will allow for smaller groups on each tour.”
Masks will be encouraged throughout the sessions.
Lea observed the need for strong leadership during the pandemic and beyond.
“Now more than ever we need strong people in Fremont and throughout Nebraska,” Lea said. “We will have a small session on crisis management as well this year, which is something new that we haven’t done before.”
Typically sponsored and financially supported by their employers, participants include executives, professionals, government officials, entrepreneurs, clergy and directors of nonprofit organizations among others.
Tuition is $595 for chamber members, $495 for qualifying nonprofits and $695 for non-chamber members. Tuition is due and non-refundable for accepted participants by Sept. 17.
Registration includes leadership development training by Dale Carnegie representatives, sessions, StrengthsFinder assessment, meals, material and the final banquet.
Applications must be received at the Fremont Area Chamber by Aug. 13. Class size will be limited to 20 and acceptance will be based entirely on the application.
Applicants will be notified if accepted into the 2020-21 class.
Nominees must have the support and commitment of their employer.
For more information, contact Laura Daugard, director of business services for the chamber, at laura@fremontne.org or 402-721-2641. The chamber is at 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.