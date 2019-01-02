The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is set to honor two local residents and nine local businesses during its 139th Annual Banquet in February.
The Chamber will recognize Marv Welstead and the late James Moore Jr. into the Business Hall of Fame for their leadership and business success in Fremont during the banquet being held on Feb. 8 at the Fremont Golf Club.
Moore will be posthumously inducted for his work at First State Bank throughout his life, as well as his extensive involvement in a variety of local community organizations.
Moore moved to Fremont as the first employee of the newly chartered First State Bank in 1956 and was promoted to President in 1968. He became chairman of the board in 1987 when he and 10 Fremont businessmen purchased the bank.
Moore was extensively involved in the community and served as chairman of the YMCA Foundation, Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Industrial Foundation (now known as the Greater Fremont Development Council). He served on numerous other boards over the years and encouraged his employees to be involved as well.
Ron Weaklend, senior vice president at First State Bank, spoke of Moore’s guiding influence following his passing in 2017.
“Jim was one of those older guys that a young man needs in his life — when your dad’s not around — so he was not only my boss and co-worker, but he was also one of those mentors that young guys need,” Weaklend said.
Linda Chapman, who worked at First State Bank for 37 years, also recalled Moore’s encouragement.
“He encouraged me as a young supervisor and was so supportive of decisions I would make and was very helpful in that regard,” said Chapman, who began as a branch manager and went on to become a senior vice president. “He gave me many opportunities to grow in my job.”
Along with Moore, retired banker and founder of the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration, Marv Welstead will also be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.
Welstead is known for his dedicated service to helping those impacted by Alzheimer’s and to furthering research in order to find a cure.
Welstead has also been heavily involved in numerous organizations throughout the years, including serving on Fremont Area Community Foundation board of directors since its beginning, serving as President of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and also President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He was a member Midland University Board of Trustees, and was a charter member and president of the Fremont Industrial Foundation. He was also a charter member and treasurer of the Community Chest (now called the Fremont Area United Way), co-chair of the Fremont Area Art Association’s building campaign, and is a life member of the Shriners.
Current Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers, spoke about Welstead’s involvement in the creation and advancement of so many local organization’s throughout the years.
“He has been involved in so many different things that have just taken on a life of their own, and his tenacity is something that has made everything that he has been involved with better and bigger through the years,” Diers said. “He is Mr. Fremont, really. And so many people identify the work of these organizations as being Marv projects.”
The 139th Annual Banquet will also serve as an opportunity for the Chamber to recognize nine business of the year finalists.
The categories are Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Workforce Game Changer. The overall winner in each category will be revealed at the banquet.
“Rather than highlighting just the one award winner in each category, we have narrowed it down to three finalists,” Executive Director Tara Lea said.
According to Lea, a video of all nine finalists will be shown at the banquet, with the winners being revealed at the end.
“Only the Executive Board will know who won prior to the announcement at the banquet,” she said. “We feel this is a wonderful way to shed light on the amazing things our members are doing and add suspense to the evening.”
The finalists for the Large Business of the Year are Cargill Premix & Nutrition, Gene Steffy Auto Group, and Royal Canin. The Large Business of the Year Awards is dedicated to recognizing businesses with greater than 25 employees that provide innovative products and services, continued growth and economic support of the Fremont community.
The finalists for the Small Business of the Year are Allied Appliance, Moser Memorial Chapel and Nebraska Orthopaedic Physical Therapy. The Small Business of the Year Awards is dedicated to recognizing businesses with fewer than 25 employees that provide innovative products and services, continued growth and economic support of the Fremont community.
The finalists for the Workforce Game Changer are Butler Ag Equipment, Nye Health Services and Rosenbauer Aerials. The Workforce Game Changer Award is dedicated to recognizing businesses that provide an innovative and supportive work environment and involvement in the engagement, development and growth of employees.
Tickets to the banquet can be purchased online at www.fremontne.org or by calling 402-721-2641.