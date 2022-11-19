Children’s Hospital & Medical Center names Midland University graduate as Chief Nursing Officer

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center has announced that Pam Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, NE-BC, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO), following a national search. Pam’s first day at Children’s will be Jan. 16.

Johnson-Carlson has strong ties to Children’s in Omaha. She started her nursing career at Children’s as a bedside nurse, rising in responsibility to eventually serve as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer from 2007 through 2011.

She graduated from what’s now Midland University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in nursing. She went on to receive a Master of Science degree in maternal/child nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Creighton University.

“With her broad leadership experience, I am confident that Pam will help position our nursing team well for continued impact and excellence,” said Chanda Chacón, Children’s president and CEO.

Johnson-Carlson brings a wealth of experience to the CNO role, having most recently served as chief administrative officer for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. In this position, she has been responsible for executive oversight and direction in planning the strategic and clinical operations/outcomes for Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Women’s Services and the Center for Disabilities and Development.

Her previous roles have included vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, and senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. She has served as a Magnet appraiser with the American Nurse Credentialing Center since 2008. She is also an active member of the Society of Pediatric Nursing and the American Nurses Association.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead and work alongside a team of such dedicated, highly skilled pediatric nurses,” Johnson-Carlson said. “Children’s is in a season of significant growth and innovation. It’s an exciting time to join the organization to not only improve the care of our patients, but also improve the wellbeing of our nurses.”

“We are delighted to have someone with Pam’s depth and breadth of pediatric executive experience joining our team to develop patient care strategy, grow our patient care services and empower our incredible nursing team,” said Kathy English, executive vice president and chief operating officer.