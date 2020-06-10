City Council approves next phase of terminal project

He said the project will have a significant economic impact on the community. Additionally, Getzschman said the importance of the airport could be seen during the 2019 floods.

“It was the hub during the 2019 floods,” he said. “Truly, if we wouldn’t have had this airport we would have been in a world of hurt as far as the community.”

Approval of the resolution would bring the project to a bid process, which Getzschman said he hoped would come in under budget in regard to the terminal.

“I think the airport authority or airport board would love for it to be extremely under budget and to have dollars available to build an FBO,” he said. “ ... The terminal is the priority here and the terminal is what we have set the dollars aside for for several years.”

McClain said she learned how valuable the airport was seeing its role in the 2019 floods. Prior to the floods, she said she might not have listed the project at such a high priority.

“I think we all learned during that time how important this airport was,” she said. “Additionally, I think this is probably one of our biggest economic development tools that we have available.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.