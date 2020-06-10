City Council approves next phase of terminal project

Plans for a new terminal building at Fremont Municipal Airport are one step closer to fruition after the city council approved the architectural services agreement for the building during its Tuesday meeting.
The 5-3 vote in favor of the resolution pushed the project into its second phase of development. Council members Brad Yerger, Susan Jacobus and Glen Ellis voted in opposition of the resolution.
This phase will take the approved schematic site and floor plan of the terminal building and fixed base operator hangar and prepare final construction documents and cost estimates. The staff report included in the resolution estimates fees for phase two services at around $160,000 in addition to unlisted reimbursable expenses.
The plans approved by the council are a scaled-down version of the terminal and hangar. In May, the Fremont Airport Advisory Committee discovered that the original plan for the project was over budget, with an estimated cost of $3.6 million.
During the May 15 advisory board meeting, Public Works Director Dave Goedeken said the City of Fremont has $2.2 million budgeted for the project.
“We’re still over our budgeted amount by almost a million dollars so the decision will have to be made at some point in time — where do we come up with those extra dollars if we want to build everything?” Goedeken said during the meeting.
He added that it makes sense to build both the terminal building and FBO hangar together.
Looking back to 2017, Jacobus said the airport renovation project was the lowest common ask of the top projects that year.
“It was a want, that wasn’t a need,” she said.
She said she was surprised to hear discussion about the FBO hangar during the previous airport meeting. Jacobus said she was taken aback that there were suddenly two buildings being considered.
“We’ve had no discussion to go ahead with an FBO building at all at the council level,” she said. “Not back in 2017 nor since.”
Jacobus recommended tabling the motion until the council is able to re-prioritize projects listed under the city’s Capital Improvement Plan due to the effects of COVID-19.
Yerger seconded Jacobus’s motion to table the motion, but it failed on a 5-3 vote. Council members Mark Legband, Mark Jensen, Linda McClain, Matt Bechtel and Michael Kuhns voted against the motion.
Legband applauded the work of the advisory board and urged the council to move forward with the resolution.
“I want to thank the Airport Advisory Board,” he said. “They have done their due diligence. They have worked and tried to do things the right way. If we’re not ready for the FBO, well that’s fine. As far as the terminal, they have done a lot of work and have really worked at getting this project moving forward.”
Ellis asked why the terminal project had not been introduced as a bond issue to the people of Fremont, similar to projects like the Keene Memorial Library expansion or the city auditorium renovation in 2018.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the project didn’t become a bond issue, because it was intended to be covered through reserve funds. He said the city pledged $2 million out of reserves to set aside for the project after it found that the Federal Aviation Administration typically doesn’t fund terminal projects.
“We had intended always to take this money out of reserves, because it was set aside for the terminal years ago,” he said.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said the project has already been an item of importance for many years.
“This project, as far as a priority project, has been a priority project for several city councils, and it’s moved forward in regard to cost and approvals,” he said.
Getzschman added that, if there truly is no money to construct the FBO, it will not happen.
“I will agree with (Jacobus), the FBO was not part of the initial discussion and truly if there’s no money to do the FBO, the FBO has been told that there will be no FBO,” he said. “That’s been told pretty loud and clear that we have set aside dollars out of reserves for this project.”
He said the project will have a significant economic impact on the community. Additionally, Getzschman said the importance of the airport could be seen during the 2019 floods.
“It was the hub during the 2019 floods,” he said. “Truly, if we wouldn’t have had this airport we would have been in a world of hurt as far as the community.”
Approval of the resolution would bring the project to a bid process, which Getzschman said he hoped would come in under budget in regard to the terminal.
“I think the airport authority or airport board would love for it to be extremely under budget and to have dollars available to build an FBO,” he said. “ ... The terminal is the priority here and the terminal is what we have set the dollars aside for for several years.”
McClain said she learned how valuable the airport was seeing its role in the 2019 floods. Prior to the floods, she said she might not have listed the project at such a high priority.
“I think we all learned during that time how important this airport was,” she said. “Additionally, I think this is probably one of our biggest economic development tools that we have available.”
