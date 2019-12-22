Garry Clark, a nine-time All-American in track and field and holder of 11 school records at Dana College in Blair, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Greats Foundation.
“Garry is a rising star in Nebraska business and credits much of his success in life to his time competing for the Dana Vikings on a college track and field scholarship,” Jim Rose, executive director of the NGF, said. “We are thrilled to have him serve on the board and as an ambassador of the NGF mission. The fact that he is a true representative of Nebraska’s small college community is a tremendous asset.”
Clark is currently executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council after leadership roles with NIFA and Cuming County Economic Development. He is also a national leader in rural economic development and was awarded a “40 under 40” distinction by the Midland’s Business Journal.
Clark earned a BA in Sociology from Dana and a Master’s of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“I feel extremely honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” Clark said. “As a Nebraska collegiate athlete, I found the opportunity to change my life in Nebraska, make life-long friends, build a family and so much more. It's totally appropriate to join an organization whose legacy is tied to providing for the needs of former Nebraska athletes like me.”
A past NGF recipient is the late Alan Pogue, a two-sport star at Dana in the mid-1980s who passed away in 2016 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The Nebraska Greats Foundation provides life-saving emergency support to any former letter winner from any of the 15 Nebraska based colleges and universities who qualify financially and medically. The NGF is a 501C-3 non-profit. All cash donations are tax deductible and can be made online at www.negreats.org.