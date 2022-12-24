 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleary Building Corp. employee achieves 25 years of service

Cleary Building Corp. Region Manager Mark Schneider, left, presents Terry Nelson with a 25-year anniversary certificate and Cleary decanter. Nelson is Cleary Building Corp.'s branch manager in Fremont. 

 Courtesy

Cleary Building Corp. Branch Manager, Terry Nelson, achieved 25 years of service at the company’s Fremont branch office on Dec. 15.

Nelson began his career at Cleary in 1997 and has spent time at the company in several roles, including building sales specialist, branch manager and region manager. His son, Blake Nelson, is also a Cleary employee and has been with the company since 2010, currently serving as the assistant branch manager of the Fremont office.

In appreciation of 25 years of service, Cleary presented Terry Nelson with an anniversary certificate and custom Cleary decanter.

Cleary Building Corp. is a family-owned company in business since 1978. The Corporate World Headquarters and area manufacturing facility are located in Verona, Wisconsin. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Grand Island and Hazelton, Idaho. Cleary Building Corp. employs over 800 full-time employees throughout the United States at 80 branch offices.

