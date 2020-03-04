College to offer social media class for businesses
Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer an upcoming course on social media for businesses.

Social Media for Businesses (INFO 5155/20S & CRN #70116) will meet Tuesday, March 17, from 6-9 p.m., in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.

As a business professional, it is important to understand how social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn can help build relationships, increase awareness, network, turn cold leads into warm leads and improve brand recognition. In this class, participants will learn how to apply strategy to their business's social media efforts in order to maximize its reach.

Participants are asked to have some familiarity with social media before enrolling in the course.

Cost of the class, with Laci Fitch the instructor, is $30. To register, call the Northeast Community College Extended Campus in West Point at 402-372-2269.

