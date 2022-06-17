 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Community Action names Deanna Briley as chief financial officer

  • 0

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties has announced that Deanna Briley has been named chief financial officer. Briley has been with the agency for 14 years, most recently serving in the capacity of grants administrator and compliance officer.

Briley has extensive experience overseeing financial and grant management both for Community Action and other non-profit agencies. At Community Action, her contributions include collaborating with program and agency leadership to create, review, implement, and monitor budgets, fiscal policies and procedures, and more.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access. In 2021, Community Action provided over 101,000 services to over 17,000 individuals in Lancaster and Saunders counties. To learn more, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News