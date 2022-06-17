Community Action names Deanna Briley as chief financial officer

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties has announced that Deanna Briley has been named chief financial officer. Briley has been with the agency for 14 years, most recently serving in the capacity of grants administrator and compliance officer.

Briley has extensive experience overseeing financial and grant management both for Community Action and other non-profit agencies. At Community Action, her contributions include collaborating with program and agency leadership to create, review, implement, and monitor budgets, fiscal policies and procedures, and more.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access. In 2021, Community Action provided over 101,000 services to over 17,000 individuals in Lancaster and Saunders counties. To learn more, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

