Community shred day set for Saturday
Community shred day set for Saturday

A community shred day is planned from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Pinnacle Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, in Fremont.

There is a 50 pound limit per person.

You do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate. There is no cost involved.

