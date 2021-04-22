Community shred day set for Saturday

A community shred day is planned from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Pinnacle Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, in Fremont.
There is a 50 pound limit per person.
You do not need to be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate. There is no cost involved.
