After being named as the new Dean of the Dunklau School of Business at Midland in August, Todd Conkright is settling in to his new position as students get back to business for another fall semester.
“I’m getting my head around all the opportunities and starting to understand all the different dynamics,” Conkright said. “I’m really excited about what is possible here.”
As a scholar of organizational development and strategic management Conkright hopes to strengthen Midland University’s undergraduate business offerings including the renowned accounting program, as well as the MBA, Code Academy, and Project Management Certification Programs.
“Ultimately, my goal is to build a reputation that makes our students candidates of choice in the marketplace, known for their integrity, business acumen, communication skills, and ability to lead,” he said.
Prior to his hiring at Midland University, Conkright was the Director of Global Client Education Services for First Data, where he led a team of client-facing instructional support representatives to help educate users on products, systems, and tools to manage and grow their credit and debit issuing business.
Serving as Owner and Principal Consultant, Conkright established Cornerstone Global Training and Performance Solutions, a successful free agent consultancy firm, where he focuses on human capital strategy and executive coaching and working with organizations to identify and eliminate barriers to performance.
“We’re thrilled to have Todd as part of our team,” Midland University President Jody Horner said. “His blend of experience in both business and academics is exactly what we were looking for. Todd brings the right combination of leadership and experience to help us realize our vision of being relentlessly relevant and create dynamic, innovative experiences for our students by working from the marketplace back to ensure career readiness.”
Over the past eight years, Conkright has also enhanced classroom experiences for Omaha-area students, teaching topics in Organizational Behavior, Leadership, and Social Entrepreneurship at a number of local universities, including Creighton, Bellevue, and Grace.
“As an instructor, I take my responsibility seriously in preparing students for success in their careers,” Conkright said. “I was drawn to Midland University because of the emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and vision. I am not a maintainer of programs – I am constantly evaluating the current state and making continuous improvements—as well as significant changes—to add value and capture all that is possible.”
One improvement that Conkright hopes to integrate into the Dunklau School of Business in his first year is to better market the school’s programs to potential students.
“At the undergraduate level I’m hoping to reshape our message that we use to market to potential business students, and to make sure that the majors and concentrations that we offer are being presented in a way that is marketplace friendly,” he said.
In coming years, Conkright also plans to re-evaluate some of the school’s major programs and to possibly add majors currently missing from the school’s portfolio.
“Our goal in the business program is to make sure the students have a variety of experiences from day one when they come in as freshmen all the way through graduation,” he said. “We want to expose them to different types of businesses, management styles, industries, so they have the ability at the end of their academic career to say this is where I see myself.”