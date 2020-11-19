Corner Bar closes doors after nearly 40 years in downtown Fremont

“I had never met these people before, and some of them had heard of me,” she said. “So that was huge, and that totally blew my mind.”

Tragedy struck again in September 2018 when Trahan’s daughter, Sara Steiner, was killed in a car accident. At the time, Trahan had been preparing to try to sell the building of the Corner Bar.

“If you’re in the bar business, it’s hard,” she said. “And I’ve done it on my own with no help, and we’ve suffered a lot of losses.”

Taking a step back to reassess her situation after her daughter’s death, Trahan said she had decided she had had enough and put the Corner Bar on the market in June 2019.

Although Trahan was initially nervous about trying to sell the building in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she signed papers for the sale on Oct. 30.

“I’m not going to say who bought it, because that’s their announcement to make, but it couldn’t have come at a better time, honestly,” she said. “I have a new grandson, and my family’s been through a lot in the last 12 years, and so it was time for me to move on.”

After making the announcement on Nov. 2, Trahan’s post received hundreds of comments and shares from musicians and patrons of the bar over its 39-year history.