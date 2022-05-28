COVID-19 antivirals now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations

Hy-Vee Inc. recently announced that COVID-19 antivirals, Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID, are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region to help treat eligible patients who have mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

The type of COVID-19 antiviral available varies by pharmacy location.

In order to receive a COVID-19 antiviral, patients must have a prescription from their health care provider. The COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances.

According to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID should be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain adults (ages 18+) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. PAXLOVID may also be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in eligible pediatric patients ages 12+. It is recommended that patients begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible, and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin.

Both antiviral products may only be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in individuals:

• With positive results of direct COVID-19 viral testing, and

• Who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and

• For whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy also offers prescription options for patients including drive-thru pharmacy services and free prescription delivery (where available).

In addition to COVID-19 antiviral treatments, all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations also offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, each individual covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can currently receive up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy also offers other COVID-19 testing options, available by appointment only at select locations.

Additionally, Hy-Vee Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at all of its pharmacy locations. To learn more or schedule a vaccination, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

