CrossFit Kohana owners appreciate sense of community with members

Since opening in 2019, CrossFit Kohana has seen a wide variety of members, co-owner RJ Klingsporn said.
“We have the hardcore athlete who’s throwing around crazy amounts of weights, but then right next to them, we have an older person who can’t do that,” he said. “It’s cool to see that happening in the same class.”
Starting off in the back of Anytime Fitness, CrossFit Kohana was moved to a full gym building at 2220 N. Yager Road a year-and-a-half ago by founder and co-owner Jake Ennen.
The gym offers various classes and one-on-one training for CrossFit, an exercise program founded in 2000 that features high-intensity training and lifting. Additionally, it features free community classes at 9 a.m. Saturdays.
Born in Minnesota, Ennen attended school in Fremont before returning to his home state to attend college.
“I came back to Fremont, and I saw there was no CrossFit gym here,” he said. “And I figured it’d be a nice niche to bring to town.”
A self-proclaimed “CrossFit freak,” Ennen opened CrossFit Kohana at Anytime Fitness in 2019.
“Our group that we’ve got coming here, they’ve taken insanely well to it,” he said. “They love CrossFit, it gives them that competition. It’s fantastic.”
After running the location for a few months, Ennen said he knew it was time for the gym to expand.
“Going here, there were just walls to take down, a lot of work, a lot of construction,” he said. “It was just very long, 12-to-14-hour weekends of just broken knuckles and being pissed off.”
Construction on the building was completed in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fremont Board of Health ordered several areas of business, including gyms, to close from April 5 to May 6, 2020.
Klingsporn, who was a member of the gym at the time, said CrossFit Kohana saw a slight dip at the time, but rebounded quickly.
“Of course there’s that sense of people being afraid, but with all of the studies and stuff coming out, there’s such an emphasis on taking care of yourself now,” he said. “So I think that’s kind of helped us in general.”
Ennen said CrossFit Kohana had classes with social distancing after reopening last year.
“Once it started lessening up so we could get back to normal, we saw a huge surge of people who were cooped up in their homes and wanted to go back to the gym to lift some weights,” he said. “It was like letting the lion back out of the cage. It was cool.”
In September 2020, Klingsporn joined as co-owner of CrossFit Kohana. He has nearly a decade of fitness experience, having previously managed a gym in Fremont.
After moving to Fremont with his wife, a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School, Klingsporn started classes at CrossFit Kohana.
“I just happened to walk through the doors, worked out for a couple of months and then (Ennen) was looking for a business partner, and it was just kind of the right place, right time,” he said.
From there, Klingsporn said the two have made a good partnership, with Ennen handling the programming and Klingsporn handling the business side.
At CrossFit Kohana, Klingsporn said the ages range from 12 to 86 years old.
“We handle everything in between from there, from young to old,” he said. “CrossFit’s all-inclusive to anybody, so everything can be scalable.”
Additionally, Klingsporn said CrossFit involves a variety of exercises and a sense of competition, which originally drew him in.
“We’re always doing something different and new, so you don’t get stuck into a rut or a routine,” he said. “And I think that’s why we’ve had a lot of members come through and have seen some amazing progress.”
In regard to progress, Klingsporn said one member had torn his patella a couple of years ago on one leg, but started deadlifting 400 pounds a couple of months ago.
“We have a couple of members who have had huge weight losses, and we’re just riding along with them,” he said. “That’s been the beauty of it.”
CrossFit Kohana has also given its members a sense of community, as Klingsporn said the gym is a great place to meet new friends. The group also hangs out outside of class as well.
“Exercise can get tough, exercise can wear on you. Some days, you feel like you’re losing a little bit of ground,” he said. “But you keep coming back just because you like to see your friends.”
Ennen said he’s seen people come to CrossFit Kohana, who didn’t know a single person inside, transform into some of the most active members.
“We’ve had people go and get surgery, and then other members who they’ve never met go and give them rides to surgery, help them move,” he said. “Everyone here, when you suffer together and work together with CrossFit, you just become a family together.”
Klingsporn said CrossFit Kohana’s members keep him coming back every day.
“I don’t see this as work, I don’t have a job,” he said. “To me, it doesn’t seem like that because I get to go in and hang out with friends and exercise.”