CrossFit Kohana owners appreciate sense of community with members

After running the location for a few months, Ennen said he knew it was time for the gym to expand.

“Going here, there were just walls to take down, a lot of work, a lot of construction,” he said. “It was just very long, 12-to-14-hour weekends of just broken knuckles and being pissed off.”

Construction on the building was completed in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fremont Board of Health ordered several areas of business, including gyms, to close from April 5 to May 6, 2020.

Klingsporn, who was a member of the gym at the time, said CrossFit Kohana saw a slight dip at the time, but rebounded quickly.

“Of course there’s that sense of people being afraid, but with all of the studies and stuff coming out, there’s such an emphasis on taking care of yourself now,” he said. “So I think that’s kind of helped us in general.”

Ennen said CrossFit Kohana had classes with social distancing after reopening last year.

“Once it started lessening up so we could get back to normal, we saw a huge surge of people who were cooped up in their homes and wanted to go back to the gym to lift some weights,” he said. “It was like letting the lion back out of the cage. It was cool.”

