Cudly receives award at annual membership meeting

The Nebraska Chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA-NE) held its annual membership meeting virtually.

As part of the meeting, four Licensed Massage Therapists were honored with awards.

Brianna Cudly, owner of Cudly Massage in Fremont, received the Government Relations Activist Award. Cudly has served as the Government Relations Committee Chair for the past several years.

She was nominated for her eagerness and drive to keep the profession’s entry-level education standards high, protecting the massage profession from being taxed and staying on top of other issues that affect the profession and businesses.

“Cudly has sacrificed time in her office and with her family to travel to Lincoln to attend meetings with lobbyists and senators to make sure that the voice of Nebraska’s massage therapists is heard. She is a great example of a positive spirit, attitude, and tenacity,” said a press release from the association.

