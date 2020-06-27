D&T Shirtified relocates to Park Avenue after remodeling

Tim Francis said he can think of just one positive of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved the relocation of his business, D&T Shirtified.
“That happened right when I was moving over here,” he said. “So we definitely wouldn’t have moved over here as soon as we did had it not been for that.”
The screen printing company made its second relocation in April, moving three blocks away from its previous location at Second and D streets to 335 N. Park Ave.
“We didn’t really need a great location or anything because we don’t do a lot of retail or anything like that, but my buddy who works for Berkshire Real Estate saw this building come up on the market,” Francis said. “And so we actually looked at it before it went up for sale, which is good because commercial buildings go so fast.”
Francis, whose namesake goes to the “T” in the company name, opened D&T Shirtified in 2004 with Dusty Reynolds. The high school friends went their separate ways for college, with Reynolds studying business in Kearney and Francis studying graphics at Midland University.
With the 21-year-olds out of college and holding part-time jobs during the summer, the two decided on a “crazy idea to do T-shirts,” Francis said.
“We looked at how much it would cost to start up, and it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “And we thought it was perfect because I could do the designing and he could do the business end of things.”
The two first opened D&T Shirtified on Main Street. After Reynolds left the business in 2008, Francis bought his half and moved the business to its second location.
Initially, D&T Shirtified used a manual, six-color printing press, which expanded to an automatic press. But Francis said space concerns led to the initial move, where he purchased another automatic press.
But the new equipment led to more spacing issues, even at the new location.
“The room where we had, the equipment was just getting packed so tight,” Francis said. “And then just for inventory, too, we just would run out of space.”
D&T Shirtified’s staff had also grown from the two men to four full-time and four part-time workers, including Francis’ father, a former mailman who comes in three days a week.
But with the new location on Park Avenue, Francis said that space allows for more employees, more inventory and more room to navigate around the equipment.
“I actually had another, third automatic printing press that I just had in storage that is an older model, so I actually was able to set that one up here,” he said. “So that was the big thing, was just having more room for production.”
Francis purchased the new location for D&T Shirtified in May 2019. Last fall, he started work on remodeling the building, which was just a warehouse and a front office.
With the help of his father, brother and brother-in-law, Francis worked on adding extra rooms, including offices and a darkroom, as well as heating and cooling on the shop side. While construction went along well, he said he was stuck waiting on permits.
“When you have manufacturing and office space in the same building, they make you have this firewall, and then that has to be approved by the state fire marshal,” he said. “So that just took a couple months.”
The remodeling process finished last February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Francis said the shop’s employees helped finish painting and the finishing touches before the equipment was disassembled and moved.
“The fact that we were so slow, that did help, and I didn’t have to shut down,” he said. “Had that been a normal April for us, it would’ve been too busy to probably even move down here.”
With so much more extra space, Francis said he’s much happier with the location, as are his employees.
“We didn’t have room for tables in the old business, so it’s just so nice to have extra space to organize,” he said. “So I guess that’d be the biggest thing, just so much more room for organization.”
While the lack of school activities in the spring hurt D&T Shirtified, Francis said business is picking back up now for the store.
No matter which building D&T Shirtified is at, Francis said he’s grateful for his employees, as well as the Fremont community.
“I think we’re really lucky to be in an area like that,” he said. “I’m also just really fortunate to have such a great group of people working here and helpful family and friends that have been really helpful with the whole move.”
