D&T Shirtified relocates to Park Avenue after remodeling

Tim Francis said he can think of just one positive of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved the relocation of his business, D&T Shirtified.

“That happened right when I was moving over here,” he said. “So we definitely wouldn’t have moved over here as soon as we did had it not been for that.”

The screen printing company made its second relocation in April, moving three blocks away from its previous location at Second and D streets to 335 N. Park Ave.

“We didn’t really need a great location or anything because we don’t do a lot of retail or anything like that, but my buddy who works for Berkshire Real Estate saw this building come up on the market,” Francis said. “And so we actually looked at it before it went up for sale, which is good because commercial buildings go so fast.”

Francis, whose namesake goes to the “T” in the company name, opened D&T Shirtified in 2004 with Dusty Reynolds. The high school friends went their separate ways for college, with Reynolds studying business in Kearney and Francis studying graphics at Midland University.

With the 21-year-olds out of college and holding part-time jobs during the summer, the two decided on a “crazy idea to do T-shirts,” Francis said.