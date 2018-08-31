For over a decade Charlie Diers Ford Lincoln has been supporting area schools through the Ford Drive 4 UR School fundraising program.
Drive 4 UR School began in 2007 as a way for Ford to give back to communities across the country through a simple idea: Test-drive a Ford vehicle from a local dealership and get money for your school.
This past Saturday Diers Ford continued its effort to support local schools as the dealership partnered with Logan View Public Schools for its 20th test drive event.
“We greatly appreciate having this opportunity to work with the staff of Diers Ford and for Ford to donate funds to help us be able to run various organizations within our school,” Carrie Beacom, Logan View parent and school board member, said.
During the event last Saturday, for every test drive that was taken Ford donated $20 to Logan View and for every Bonus Drive of a Ford Fiesta, the company donated $10 to the school.
The Diers Ford test drive events are either held at the dealership or the school and go on rain or shine. The Diers team brings a range of vehicles to choose from depending on whether it’s a Ford or a Lincoln event.
At last Saturday’s event at Logan View, 14 different Fords were available to test drive ranging from a Fiesta to a Super-Duty and also included the ever-popular Ford Mustang.
Since the inception of the programs, the Diers team has held 20 test drive events for schools and non-profits in the area including: Archbishop Bergan, Fremont High School, Arlington High School, Wahoo High School, North Bend High School. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Mt. Michel Benedictine, Project Pink’d and the Fremont Area United Way.
“The money that we have raised over the years from the Drive 4 UR School Events has allowed us to make purchases for our activities and transportation programs that we wouldn’t have otherwise been able to make,” Chris Rainforth, assistant principal at Archbishop Bergan, said.
Some of the upgrades Bergan has been able to make through the funds raised at Drive 4 UR School include large touchscreen monitors for the middle school and high school lobbies, a new wrestling mat, and a sound system at Schmidt Gym, as well as funds that went toward the purchase of an activities bus.
North Bend Superintendent Dan Endorf also spoke about the fundraiser’s support of post prom activities at North Bend Central.
“It was a huge success for our school district and post prom organizers,” he said. “This fundraiser garnered money that will be used to keep kids safe during NBC post prom event for many years to come.”
Over the course of the past decade of hosting the events, Charlie Diers Ford Lincoln has completed more than 6,000 test drives for area schools and charities resulting in more than $110,000 being raised for athletic equipment, computers, scholarships, field trips, student travel, bug gas, post prom activities and other programming.
At each event, dealership employees and their family members join with volunteers from the organization to handle set-up, registration paperwork and the test drives.
The more customers that drive, the more the organization earns.
“Its not uncommon to look at the registration table and see multiple generations of families, all sorts of different staff from the school, local businesspeople and more all coming together,” Maggie Diers Yost of Diers Ford said. “These community-driven events are a win-win for all involved.”