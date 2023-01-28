Dodge County real estate transers

James E. Black and Phyllis M. Black to TS Hunt Properties LLC, a tract of land lying in the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $80,000.

Hills Farm Inc. to Jonathan Schram, Sarah Schram and Michael Schram, and Danielle Schram, the east half of the southeast quarter off Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $734,400.

Sandra Jo Castillo, personal representative of the Frank V. Castillo Estate, to Sandra Jo Castillo, 1848 N. C St., Fremont.

Janet L. Johns and Timothy M. Johns to Nathan Arneal and Brandi Arneal, 1908 Highway 79, North Bend, $150,000.

Maxine Arneal to Nathan Arneal and Brandi Arneal, 1908 Highway 79, North Bend, $9,600.

Steven James Arneal and Mary Leon Arneal to Nathan Arneal and Brandi Arneal, 1908 Highway 79, North Bend.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Robert L. Hurst and Patricia A. Hurst, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont.

Vaughn J. Smallwood a/k/a Vaughn J. Smallwood Jr. and Ashley R. Smallwood f/k/a Ashley R. Loehr, to Ashley R. Smallwood, the east 67.7 feet of Lot 1 and the east 67.7 feet of the north 14 feet of Lot 2, Block 15, Northside Addition to the City of Fremont.

Yager Rental LLC to Drew Snyder Real Estate LLC, Zion Real Estate LLC, and Tanya Mainelli, 1240 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

Zion Real Estate LLC, Tanya Mainell, and Drew Snyder Real Estate LLC to South Pointe Development LLC, 1240 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $2,600,000.

Garret D. Hetzel and Tina D. Hetzel to Garret D. Hetzel, as trustee of the Garret D. Hetzel Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated No. 17, 2022, and Tina D. Hetzel, as trustee of the Tina D. Hetzel Revocable Trust, pursuant to a written trust agreement dated Nov. 17, 2022, each an undivided one-half interest as tenants-in-common, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 61, North Bend.

Jeffrey J. Griesman to Jeffrey J. Griesman and Jo Lerch-Griesman, 305 E. Spruce St., Hooper.