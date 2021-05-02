Dodge County real estate transfers

John H. Bubbert Jr. and Amy Bubbert to Juan Ramon Cervantes, 235 Ridgeland Ave., Fremont, $181,000.
Jamey Jaeger and Shannon Bartosh to Jaeger Properties LLC, 344 Sesame St., Fremont.
Daniel B. Johnson to John & Libby LLC, 2323 E. 12th St., Fremont, $180,000.
Steven R. Nelson, personal representative for the estate of Barbara J. Nelson, deceased, to Larry Klipp and Linda Klipp, 820 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $290,000.
Kent W. Cooper and Sarah D. Cooper to Chad M. Christianson and Dawn L. Christianson, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $616,000.
Jamie L. Anderson to Timothy W. Anderson, 4421 Prairie Rd., Fremont.
Wendy G. Reznicek to Breanne Evasic, trustee of the Wendy G. Reznicek Irrevocable Trust, a parcel of land located in a part of the north half of the southeast quarter and a part of the northeast quarter, all lying north of the centerline of Maple Creek together with a part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Breanne Evasic, trustee of the Wendy G. Reznicek Irrevocable Trust, to LUAP LLC, a parcel of land located in a part of the north half of the southeast quarter and a part of the northeast quarter, all lying north of the centerline of Maple Creek together with a part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $43,318.
Dennis D. Schumacher to LUAP LLC, a parcel of land located in a part of the north half of the southeast quarter and a part of the northeast quarter, all lying north of the centerline of Maple Creek together with a part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $43,318.
PEG LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 5 LLC, 1708-1710 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $182,500.
Scott Eric Fincham to Melissa Joanne Fincham, 125 S. Thomas St., Fremont.
PEG LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 5 LLC, 1921-1923 Ohio St., Fremont, $185,000.
Jo A. Lerch to Jeffrey J. Griesman, 305 E. Spruce St., Hooper.
Maxine J. Barnhill, trustee of the Rodney L. Barnhill and Maxine J. Barnhill Revocable Trust dated Aug. 23, 2007, to David W. Wangler and Susan K. Wangler, 641 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $308,000.
Donald J. Paulson and Heidi M. Paulson to Robert and Sandra Murray, as trustees of the Robert and Sandra Murry Trust, dated April 14, 2003, 1333 Iowa St., Fremont, $155,000.
Don Thielfoldt a/k/a Donald L. Thielfoldt to Michael A. Coday Jr. and Christine F. Coday, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, and not as tenants in common, 2103 N. Howard St., Fremont, $190,000.
Christopher W. Deering and Abbie K. Ray-Deering to Md Fuwad Hossain and Md Jahid Hossain, Lots 3 and 4, Robinson’s Subdivision, Scribner, $18,000.
James M. Issler and Creonne Issler to William J. Hagedorn, 146 N. Maple St., Fremont, $165,000.
Deanna Gross, personal representative for the estate of Kathy L. Morgan, deceased, to Brian Nuding and Lisa E. Waddell, 630 E. 12th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Shammah Enterprises LLC to Christopher W. Deering and Abbie K. Ray-Deering, all that part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $85,000.
Chad A. Schoeneck a/k/a Chad Schoeneck to Chad A. Schoeneck and Jeffery N. Schoeneck, 2269 Big Island Road, Lot C, Fremont, $38,861.
William B. Crook and Connie L. Crook to Dennis G. Vollmer and Barbara J. Vollmer, 615 Shoreline Dr., North Bend, $435,000.
Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson to Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson, trustees, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Teri L. Cox and Robert E. Cox, and Amy L. Troester to Betty M. Kunce, 2126 Nye Dr., Fremont, $250,000.
Ronald James Tadra and Kim Tadra to Caleb Schmucker and Rebecca L. Schmucker, 545 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $259,000.
Sharon Anderson to Vince Kruger and Marie Kruger, 507 Main St., Uehling, $500.
Mark R. Holoubek and Willow A. Holoubek, and Chase W. Holoubek a/k/a Chase Holoubek to Maggie Lynne Hiatt, 1024 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $137,900.
