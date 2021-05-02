Dodge County real estate transfers

John H. Bubbert Jr. and Amy Bubbert to Juan Ramon Cervantes, 235 Ridgeland Ave., Fremont, $181,000.

Jamey Jaeger and Shannon Bartosh to Jaeger Properties LLC, 344 Sesame St., Fremont.

Daniel B. Johnson to John & Libby LLC, 2323 E. 12th St., Fremont, $180,000.

Steven R. Nelson, personal representative for the estate of Barbara J. Nelson, deceased, to Larry Klipp and Linda Klipp, 820 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $290,000.

Kent W. Cooper and Sarah D. Cooper to Chad M. Christianson and Dawn L. Christianson, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $616,000.

Jamie L. Anderson to Timothy W. Anderson, 4421 Prairie Rd., Fremont.

Wendy G. Reznicek to Breanne Evasic, trustee of the Wendy G. Reznicek Irrevocable Trust, a parcel of land located in a part of the north half of the southeast quarter and a part of the northeast quarter, all lying north of the centerline of Maple Creek together with a part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.