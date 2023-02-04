Cody A. Ernesti to Douglas A. Shinaut and Valentina Shinaut, 1937 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $217,500.

SCO Investments LLC to Ernie Barcenas, 119 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $57,000.

Pamela J. England to William J. England III, 2075 E. Second St., Fremont.

Pamela Lynn Hopkins to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 224-226 E. Second St., Fremont, $195,000.

Rick R. Spalding and Mary Jo Spalding to Dean J. Kampschneider and Kathleen M. Kampschneider, 2710 Summerwood Cove, Fremont, $535,000.

Amanda J. Albers to Keaton T. Kreikemeier and Faye O. Kreikemeier, 610 Spruce St., North Bend, $97,000.

Sherri D. Johannesen, f/k/a Sherri D. Hendrickson, and Scott A. Johannesen to Candiss Brooke Kinnersley and Raymond Wharff, 428 W. 16th St., Fremont, $213,000.

Gladys A. Mulder to Nicholas DeJean, 1410 E. First St., Fremont, $136,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Thomas J. Klein and Sally A. Klein, 3035 Cottage Grove Ln., Fremont, $353,130.

Shirley A. Kuhrts to Mayra Hernandez, 338 W. 11th St., Fremont, $110,000.

Victoria K. Welty to Jennifer K. Bohn and Christine M. Dozler, 1325 Woodlawn Drive, Fremont.

Jacquelynn A. Morgan and Jeffrey C. Jones to James Plank and Bethany Plank, 770 W. 16 St., Fremont, $219,000.

Kenneth Jacobs (master commissioner) to Douglas R. Egbers, 327 County Road 23, Hooper, $121,500.

Cynthia Ann Deters to Daniel Thompson and Addison Farnsworth, 940 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $225,000.

Todd L. Synovec and Brandy F. Synovec to Todd L. Synovec, 1828 Briarcliff Rd., Fremont.

Kevin Popken and Zoryana Popken to KAIROS Properties LLC, 425 E. Washington St., Fremont.

Deborah A. Cullig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Fremont Area Habitat or Humanity Inc., 350 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $61,511.