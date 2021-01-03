Dodge County real estate transfers

Erik Huff and Nicole Huff to Jerry White and Michelle White, 2215 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $170,000.
Danny R. Kauble and Diane K. Kauble to Benjamin D. Sutej and Emily M. Sutej, 315 W. 10th St., Fremont, $239,900.
I and I Holdings LLC to Jarrod Anderson, 333 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $97,000.
Robert B. Havekost, personal representative of the Marjorie K. Havekost estate, to Robert D. Havekost, 2058 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Linda M. Franta to Linda M. Franta, trustee, 1242 E. 19th St., Fremont.
Joel Hargens, personal representative of the estate of Marie E. Daubert, to Jay M. Uehling and Sheryl M. Uehling, the west half of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $846,693.
John J. Minarich and Ann M. Minarich to John J. Minarich, trustee, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Max Harold Woods Jr. and Susanne Marie Woods to Patrick A. Woods and Rachelle J. Woods, 2621 Kansas Ave., Fremont, $193,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Cinthia Rosa Ravanales Gomez, 2546 Westside Ave., Fremont, $140,000.
Donald G. Kruger to Donna Beck, 320 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $90,000.
William N. Vobejda Jr. and Joan M. Vobejda to Troy A. Holcomb and Sheri A. Holcomb, 2030 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $440,000.
H & M Rentals LLC to Mario Lopez, Lot 1 of H & M Subdivision, being part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $450,000.
Sara B. Crist to Anthony T. Martin, 152 S. Maple St., Dodge.
Sara B. Crist to Anthony T. Martin, Tax Lot 70, Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Timothy J. Neill and Sharon D. Neill to Teresa Kerwin, 2115 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $179,000.
Sherryl A. Peek, successor trustee, to Susanne Woods and Max Woods, 1316 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $207,900.
Julius Villarreal and Krista Villarreal to Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden, 2064 E. 30th St., Fremont, $48,500.
Just Right Properties LLC to Christopher Dean Landgrebe and Katharine Ruth Landgrebe, 120 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $75,000.
Ruby D. Hartmann, trustee, to Wayne Hartmann, 1105 Jones Dr., Fremont, $155,000.
Molacek Investments LLC to Michael C. Schow, d/b/a MCS Construction, Lot 3, Block 3, Central Park First Addition, Fremont, $42,000.
Charles J. Rise and Jan M. Rise to Charles J. Rise and Jan M. Rise, as co-trustees of the Rise Family Revocable Trust dated Dec. 18, 2020, 2419 Estes Lane, Fremont.
John H. Kriete and Donna J. Kriete, and John H. Kriete, trustee, and Donna J. Kriete, trustee, LeRoy A. Kriete and Gloria A. Kriete, and LeRoy A. Kriete, trustee, and Gloria A. Kriete, trustee, and Paul H. Kriete and Coralee N. Kriete, and Paul H. Kriete, trustee, and Coralee N. Kriete, trustee, all collectively hereinafter referred to as grantor, to LGK Farms Inc., interest in a parcel of land located in part of the northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; interest in the north half northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 19, Range 8, Dodge County; and Tax Lot 10, Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kriete Farms Inc. to LGK Farms Inc., the east half of the southwest quarter and the south half southeast quarter and south half northwest quarter, southeast quarter, all in Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 3, Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 4, Section 6, Township 19, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kriete Farms Inc. to PHK Farms Inc., Tax Lot 7, being that part of the southeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the north half of Section 30 in Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kriete Farms Inc. to Clark Creek Farms Inc., the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 19, Range 9, Dodge County, containing 75.33 acres, more or less; part of Tax Lot 3 lying in the northeast quarter southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Christopher Schmid and Justine Schmid to Cesar Corona and Christian O. Corona, 1850 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $189,900.
Dodge County School District 27-0062 to Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook and Matthew Milligan, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kenneth W. Ringle to Jerry L. Ringle, 924 N. Hancock St., Fremont.