Dodge County real estate transfers
Timothy C. Lambert and Michele E. Lambert to Earl Eugene Smith a/k/a Gene Smith, trustee of the Gene Smith Revocable Trust dated Sept. 27, 2018, and Lorraine L. Smith, 1628 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $575,000.
Derek Trine to Jacob Scott Meyer, 141 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Kevin L. Wolfe and Shari L. Wolfe to Linda C. Ciurej, 1846 N. Main St., Fremont, $213,900.
Sarah M. Pauli, formerly Sarah M. Clayton, to Chad E. Clayton a/k/a Chadwick E. Clayton, 1520 N. H St., Fremont.
Donald F. Cunningham and Nancy E. Cunningham to Wade R. Callahan and Lori L. Callahan, 2055 Parkview Dr., Fremont, $270,500.
Lori L. Callahan, formerly known as Lori L. Molzahn, and Wade Callahan to Brian Alan Hand and Amanda Beth Hand, 1850 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $212,000.
Rinda Sue Brown, personal representative of the estate of Modene J. Realph, deceased, to Curtis A. Atwell and Connie J. Atwell, 2632 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $400,000.
Blane J. Rump and Lisa A. Quincy-Rump a/k/a L. Quincy Rump to Jouse Obed Zavala Osegueara and Belkis Yaneth Quintero Lopez, 1725 E. First St., Fremont, $200,000.
JoAnn Herre to Terry R. Meyer and Beth E. Meyer, 819 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $220,000.
Mary Kathleen Nannen to Stefanie Shubert, Robert Nannen and Matthew Nannen, 2035 N. Main St., Fremont.
Candido Martinez Negrete and Carmen G. Martinez to Isabel Ramos Xorxe and Isaias Neri Yoc Cinto, 1015 E. Second St., Fremont, $130,000.
Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to Carooll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter lying west of Cuming Creek in Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mindy M. Rohn to Jeremy M. Rohn, 303 E. 11th St. No. 307, Fremont; 1604 N. Clarkson St., Fremont; and 615 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Five K Acres LLC, an undivided one-third interest in the east half of the southwest quarter south of the Highway 91 right-of-way of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Five K Acres LLC, the east 74 acres of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Five K Acres LLC, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M, Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Five K Acres LLC, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Five K Acres LLC, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 35 and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 26, all in Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier to Randy J. Kreikemeier and Mary S. Kreikemeier, trustees of the Randy and Mary Kreikemeier Living Trust dated March 4, 2021, 1040 Walnut St., North Bend.
Donald L. Hart to Charles A. Nicholson and Jeanne M. Nicholson, 300 E. Spruce St., Hooper, $120,000.
Steven A. Swanson to Dostal Rentals LLC, 410 Bridge St., Scribner, $40,000.
I and I Holdings LLC to Larry D. Flamme and Mary J. Flamme, 275 Capstone Dr., Fremont, $255,000.
Christian Jose Costas and Allison Costas to Jason Buzzell and Amanda Buzzell, 975 Wilmont St., Fremont, $350,000.
I and I Holdings LLC to John D. Katz and Janet K. Katz, 273 Capstone Dr., Fremont, $255,000.
Shawn D. Dahlgren to Sherry R. Leriger, trustee of the Sherry R. Leriger Living Trust dated Oct. 8, 2009, 623 N. Christy St., $180,000.
Beth E. Meyer and Terry R. Meyer to Trudy N. Neville, 2051 Fairacres Dr., Fremont, $195,000.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judith C. McKenzie to PRS Holdings Company LLC, a parcel of land being all of Tax Lot 6, located in Section 19, all of Tax Lot 1, located in Section 20, part of the northwest quarter of Section 29, and part of the northeast quarter of Section 30, all in Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $358,000.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 10, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $45,900.
James Joseph Lathrop and Ashly Lathrop f/k/a Ashly Taylor to Riley J. Toelle, 140 E. 14th St., Fremont, $132,000.
Julie A. Stange to Wilmer Ornelas a/k/a Wilmer Ornelas Gonzalez and Courtney Ornelas, 1510 E. 19th St., Fremont, $125,000.
Chad E. Taylor and Gina R. Taylor to James J. Lathrop Jr. and Ashly R. Lathrop, 1406 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $230,000.
Jason Novotny and Michelle Petersen Novotny to Michelle Petersen Novotny, 810 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
William S. Long, trustee of the William S. Long Revocable Trust, to William S. Long and Dawn L. Long, 95 S. Logan St., Fremont.
Scott A. Anderson and Rebecca L. Anderson to MBEE LLC, 715 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $70,000.
Mary Mandel to James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke, an undivided one-eighth interest in the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., $56,250.
Ralph Kroenke and Janice A. Kroenke to James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke, an undivided one-eighth interest in the south half of the south half of the northeast quarter and the west half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $56,250.
LaVern A. Pfeiffer and Lois J. Pfeiffer to LaVern A. Pfeiffer and Lois J. Pfeiffer, trustees of the LaVern A. Pfeiffer and Lois J. Pfeiffer Revocable Trust Agreement dated June 15, 2021, 1472 County Road H Blvd., Scribner; 2145 Elm St., Fremont; 2121 Elm St., Fremont; and 2125 Elm St., Fremont.
Robert B. Havekost, successor trustee of the Marjorie K. Havekost Trust dated July 9, 1990, to Karen A. Waage and Kenneth E. Smith, 2058 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $191,900.
Eric D. Linder and Shannon M. Linder, and Larry D. Sovereign and Jenna M. Sovereign to Scott L. Mausbach and Rebecca A. Mausbach, 615 Shorline Dr., Lot 28, North Bend, $150,000.
Patrick Linn McClaughry and Susan R. McClaughry, and Michael Lee McClaughry and Melanie Sue McClaughry to Knobbe Agricultural Investments LLC, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 6 in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,812,000.