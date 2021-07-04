Dodge County real estate transfers

Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to Carooll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter lying west of Cuming Creek in Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.