Dodge County real estate transfers

Beta Homes LLC to Douglas Simonson and Mark Simonson, 335 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $90,000.

City of Fremont to Boulevard Boys Properties LLC, Lot 4, Block 2, Fremont Technology Park 3rd Addition, Fremont.

James L. Poulas, trustee of the Anita Poulas Living Trust, to Ronald J. Poulas, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 26, Township 18 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Imogene Kucera and Robert Kucera to James L. Poulas, 2310 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $115,000.

Tricia L. Clark to Steve Nardi, 1107 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $248,000.

2227 County Road B LLC to Barnes Hay & Feed Co., 2227 County Road B, Uehling, $129,000.

Kenton L. Meier and Sue W. Meier, trustees under the Kenton L. Meier and Sue W. Meier Revocable Trust dated Oct. 26, 2016, and Ann Luther to Wayne R. Luther, 509 E. Fulton St., Hooper.

GSDD LLC to Toblas Harms, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $436,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Troy Harnisch, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the northeast quarter, Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Bell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Rebecca Hall, an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Amy Harnisch, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in all of that part of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-tenth interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Klem N. Tran and Hoa T. Nguyen, trustees of the Klem N. Tran and Hoa T. Nguyen Family Trust, dated Aug. 15, 2012, to Dan Carlson, 1550 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $120,000.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, deceased, to Dan Carlson, 849 N. H St., Fremont, $120,250.

Melanie L. Johnson, successor trustee of the Clayton and Carol J. Champoux Irrevocable Trust dated July 22, 2005, to Melanie L. Johnson, Michael C. Champoux, Patrick W. Champoux, Steven M. Champoux, and Robert D. Champoux, 2830 Big Island Road, Fremont.

Ted A. Windhusen and Rita L. Windhusen to Ted A. Windhusen, Rita L. Windhusen and MRT Inc., 1763 U.S. Highway 275, Hooper.

Timothy M. Keller and Laura R. Keller, Rhonda K. Vanderford and Timothy J. Vanderford, and Ann M. Keller to Keller’s Route 1 Farms LLC, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Michael Todd Kaczmarski and Brenda A. Kaczmarski to Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel, an undivided one-half interest in the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $670,844.

Troy A. Kaczmarski and Laura D. Kaczmarski to Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel, the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $670,000.

Nancy Archer and Keith Archer to JAB Properties LLC, 1435 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $68,000.

Vicki L. Connelly and Scott Connelly to Shane A. Walker, 1158 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $200,000.

Scott A. Brannon to Redneb Builders Inc., 1769 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $30,000.

Diane M. Thomas, personal representative of the estate of Marylin J. Thomas, deceased, to Diane M. Thomas, Terese Hill and Ellen M. Thomas, 1540 N. Grant St., Fremont.

Art Camenzind Farms LLC to Larry A. Camenzind, the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Christina Marie Martinez and Felicia Marie Stephanie Schlicker to Kathy Lee Kolle, 534 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $200,000.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Hastings Family Holdings, Tax Lot 11, described as all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying southwesterly of the Elkhorn River Drainage District Right of Way; Tax Lot 12, described as all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying northeasterly of the Elkhorn River Drainage District Right of Way; Tax Lot 13, described as all that part of the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 14, described as all that part of the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying northerly of the Elkhorn River Drainage District Right of Way along the south margin and southwesterly of the Elkhorn River Drainage District Right of Way; and Tax Lot 15, described as that part of the east half of the east half of the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north of the Elkhorn River Drainage District Right of Way, $1,275,982.

Larry A. Camenzind to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,237,675.52.

Matthew S. Bassett to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust; and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 1418 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $105,000.

Larry A. Camenzind to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,040,832.68.

