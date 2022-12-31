Dodge County real estate transfers

Misty A. Janssen to Keith A. Bode and Sheryl L. Bode, 830 Aberdeen Drive, Fremont, $475,000.

Joel K. Willnerd and Ralph Matthews Jr. to Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, and any amendments thereto, an undivided one-fourth interest in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $285,000.

Diane K. Biram and Greg Biram to Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, and any amendments thereto, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $285,000.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, and any amendments thereto, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $285,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Bruce A. Willnerd to Leona K. Paden, trustee of the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, and any amendments thereto, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $285,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper, $604,200.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper, $604,000.

Joel K. Willnerd and Ralph Matthews Jr. to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper, $604,000.

Diane K. Biram and Greg Biram to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper, $604,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, an undivided one-fourth interest in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $145,000.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $145,000.

Diane K. Biram to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, an undivided one-fourth interest in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $145,000.

Joel K. Willnerd and Ralph Matthews Jr. to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $145,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Chris T. Popken and Nichole D. Popken, an undivided one-fourth interest in a tract of land lying in part of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 158.52 acres, more or less; and a parcel of land in the southwestern quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 0.01 acres more or less, $624,690.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Chris T. Popken and Nichole D. Popken, an undivided one-fourth interest in a tract of land lying in part of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 158.52 acres, more or less; and a parcel of land in the southwestern quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 0.01 acres more or less, $624,000.

Diane K. Biram and Greg Biram to Chris T. Popken and Nichole D. Popken, an undivided one-fourth interest in a tract of land lying in part of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 158.52 acres, more or less; and a parcel of land in the southwestern quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 0.01 acres more or less, $624,000.

Joel K. Willnerd and Ralph Matthews Jr. to Chris T. Popken and Nichole D. Popken, an undivided one-fourth interest in a tract of land lying in part of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 158.52 acres, more or less; and a parcel of land in the southwestern quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 0.01 acres more or less, $624,000.

Steven H. Walling and L. Patrick Walling to Town & Country Properties, 1530 Old Highway 275, Fremont, $105,500.

BNE Holdings LLC to Paul Boyd, 646-650 and 634-638 E. 15th St., Fremont, $375,000.

Douglas L. Backens and Angie Backens, Dianne Backens f/k/a Dianne Gentry, and Randy Gentry to Amy J. Johnson, 2115 Pearl St., Fremont, $210,000.

Jamie Geaghan, as personal representative of the estate of Janet E. Romans, deceased, to Jamie Geaghan, 442 E. 10th St., Fremont.

R D Leasing LLC to Stephen B. Swanstrom and Courtenay E. Swanstrom, Lot 10, Howard Court Addition, Fremont, $95,000.

RAH 4501 LLC to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, a parcel of land located in part of Tax Lot 29 of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $391,450.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Robert L. Hurst and Patricia A. Hurst, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Lot 1, Block 5, Fremont, $71,900.

Daniel R. Knosp and Helen K. Knosp to Alison Kumm and Jamie Kumm, 122-130 S. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $185,000.

Jesse Cashatt to Brandon Cox, 941 Chestnut St., North Bend, $147,000.

Sissy’s Enterprises LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 828 N. C St., Fremont, $140,000.

U.S. Bank, as resigning co-trustees of the Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust, a sub-trust established under the Kenneth D. Henkens Revocable Trust dated Oct. 23, 2009, to UMB, successor co-trustee and their successors in trust under the Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust, a sub-trust established under the Kenneth D. Henkens Revocable Trust dated Oct. 23, 2009, north half of the northwest quarter, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the east 35 acres of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Ricky R. Tucker and Sarah J. Tucker to Matea Tzunux Rallos, 225 N. Cherry St., Nickerson, $5,000.

Sunrise Group to Sunrise Holdings LLC, 209 S. Bell St., Fremont.

Sunrise Group to Sunrise Holdings LLC, 1800 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Tina Burlison, personal representative of the estate of Twila J. Hansen, deceased, to Anthony Push, 95 S. Bell St., Fremont, $82,000.