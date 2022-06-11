Dodge County real estate transfers

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Kelsey L. Brown and Gregory A. Brown, 1845 Aaron Way, Fremont, $501,277.

Lorraine M. Janecek, Gail Putjenter and Greg Putjenter, Lee Janecek and Cynthia Kubat, Julie Nodgaard and Douglas Nodgaard to Thomas Sifre and Rosarlo Sifre, 148 S. Linden St., Dodge, $125,000.

Terry E. Meyer and Barbara D. Meyer to cMc Real Property Holdings LLC, 3029 Applewood Drive, Fremont, $420,000.

Barry A. Benson and Jennifer J. Benson to Kent Johnson and Amy Johnson, 5275 Ventura Drive, Fremont, $435,000.

O.L.I.G. Inc. to BTS Investments LLC, 1819 Business Park Drive, Fremont, $580,000.

Steve Schiferel to Ian and Angie Casey, Tax Lot 48, consisting of a tract of land located within River-Road Subdivision in Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Lots 1 and 2, River-Road Subdivision, Dodge County; and a parcel of land located in Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Aaron C. Schmidt and Carie M. Schmidt to Connor Seagren and Elizabeth Lange, 641 Willow St., North Bend, $224,000.

Dean P. Lux and Karen L. Lux to Pendleton Pointe LLC, Tax Lot 10, being described as part of the west half of the northeast quarter lying south of the southerly right of way of the Union Pacific Railroad, in Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Joan M. Bixier and David Bixier, Cynthia K. Christensen and Daniel Christensen, and Donna R. Larson to Dylan T. Swenson and Haley May Kellogg, 117 Sixth St., Uehling, $113,800.

CHADMIMI LLC to Catherine A. Casey and Beryl E. Casey and Carolyn Dykes, 1702 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $45,000.

Megan D. Erickson f/k/a Megan D. Wheeler and Mark Erickson to Joseph D. Sieve and Amber L. Sieve, 2329 E. 20th St., Fremont, $295,000.

Jeremy Schwanebeck to Joseph R. Baker and Robyn J. Baker, 2072 County Road 15, Ames, $153,000.

Taylor Michelle Hanson to Damon H. Rogers, 1240 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $171,200.

Fabiola Lango to Bruce Mastin and Courtney Mastin, 108 Fourth St., Uehling, $200,000.

Pintail Properties LLC to S&W Investments LLC, 1116 N. Logan St., Fremont, $66,000.

Michael James Sindelar and Susan Kay Sindelar to Taylor C. Sindelar and Amber K. Sindelar, 1410 N. Bristolwood Drive, Fremont, $375,000.

Karen Wagner and George Wagner to Shawn Kotik and Christina Kotik, 204-20 W. North St., Hooper, $42,000.

Dennis and Roberta Steinhauser to Northridge R&D II LLC, 1856 County Road 17, Ames.

Mary H. Rochford to Jake W. Cashatt, Cabin 50, McGinn’s Lake, North Bend, $8,000.

Rodger Jay Menn and Debra Ann Menn to Black Heart Investments LLC, 325 W. County Road T, Fremont, $425,000.

Borisow Properties LLC to River Rock Properties LLC, 1175 Ohio St., Fremont, $690,000.

JoAnn Robart to Matthew D. Schott, trustee, 575 Lone Tree Road, Scribner, $557,000.

Steven C. Dahl and Lori A. Dahl to Ethan Villwok, 231 E. Third St., Fremont, $165,000.

Matthew Roeber and Holly Roeber to Linda Schaefer and Thomas D. Schaefer, 2082 Irene St., Fremont, $273,500.

Dru Russell and Michelle Hall n/k/a Michelle Russell to Aaron C. Schmidt and Carie M. Schmidt, 615 Shoreline Drive No. 43, North Bend, $650,000.

Dwayne E. Morgan and Darci D. Morgan to Matthew Roeber and Holly Roeber, 2380 County Road M, Nickerson, $400,000.

Douglas E. Everett, personal representative of the estate of Lindbergh L. Everett, deceased, to Sweet Home Properties LLC, 1820 E. First St., Fremont, $190,000.

Patra Suhr, personal representative for the estate of Loretta Sorensen, deceased, to Denise Johnson, 650 Logan St., Scribner, $70,000.

Cory Blanchard and Jaclyn L. Wacker to Nicholas M. Dobbs, 2224 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $276,000.

Jonathan J. Baehr and Terri L. Baehr to Dru Russell and Michelle R. Russell, 935 Pepperwood Drive, North Bend, $375,000.

