Dodge County real estate transfers
Real Estate Transfers

Abram D. Marshall and Stephanie M. Marshall to Arch’s Grandson LLC, 725 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 409 Eighth St., Scribner, $15,519.20.

Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $20,338.50.

Scott Havener to Peggy Brown Havener, deceased, to Leon J. Lennemann, 219 N. C St., Fremont.

Estate of Leon Lennemann a/k/a Leon J. Lennemann to Kerri Mendoza, 219 N. C St., Fremont, $69,500.

Stephen Dorsey and Karla Dorsey to Jacquelynn A. Morgan and Jeffrey C. Jones, 770 W. 16th St., Fremont, $200,000.

Kent E. Rohrig to Stephen Michael Dorsey Sr. and Karla Dorsey, 2133 Parkview Dr., Fremont, $250,000.

Raymon L. Fauss and Kimberly G. Jensen to The Ritz Lake LLC, 2721 Ritz Pl., Fremont, $85,000.

