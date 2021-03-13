Dodge County real estate transfers

Dicky D. Steinbach a/k/a Dick Steinbach, co-trustee, and Anna M. Steinbach a/k/a Ann Steinbach, co-trustee, as trustees and co-trustees of the Dick and Ann Steinbach Revocable Trust executed Aug. 17, 2015, to Lundquist Properties LLC, Lot 29, Timberwood Lake, Ames, $305,000.
Lambert J. Kluthe to Lambert J. Kluthe, trustee of the Lambert J. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991 and Lambert J. Kluthe, successor trustee of the Marleen B. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991, 1032 E. 12th St., Fremont.
Lambert J. Kluthe, trustee of the Lambert J. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991 and Lambert J. Kluthe, successor trustee of the Marleen B. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991, to Rodney A. Longacre and Sherryl L. Longacre, 1032 E. 12th St., Fremont, $100,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 328 S. Downing St., Fremont, $280,000.
Meadow View Hills LLC to Karen F. Harnahan, 102 S. Ash St., Dodge, $172,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 2665-2669 Idaho St., Fremont, $165,000.
Kenneth W. Walters and Carla L. Walters to Jeremy Tosaya a/k/a Jeremy K. Tosaya and Ashley Tosaya, 3316 Barber St., Fremont, $273,500.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 816 E. 14th St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1411 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1353 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1345-1349 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 2145 N. C St., Fremont, $80,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1645 N. D St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 305 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $115,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 314 S. William Ave., Fremont, $280,000.
Paul Hegemann and Laurie Hegemann to Bronte Home Team LLC, 145 S. Somers Ave., Fremont, $65,000.
Brett T. Pierce and Hope Pierce to CABN Properties LLC, 1405 E. Second St., Fremont, $115,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 340 S. Downing St., Fremont, $280,000.
Melvin K. Roth a/k/a Melvin Roth and Mercedes R. Roth to Lowell D. Schultz and Bertha M. Schultz, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land lying in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $65,000.
Andy Johnson and Debbie Von Seggern to David Mills and Taylor McGill, 978 County Road N, North Bend, $205,000.
Robin L. Manning, personal representative of the estate of Janet L. Adkins, to Robin L. Manning, Lisa F. Nusser and Robert J. Bales, 1740 N. Keene Ave., Fremont.
Richard J. Klitz to 7 C’s Family Enterprises LLC, 539 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $40,000.
Darrell W. Welander and Annette M. Welander to Brett T. Pierce and Hope Pierce, 1671 County Road 19, Fremont, $250,000.
Rebecca A. Brown to Anthony Blanco, 2050 Charles St., Fremont, $185,000.
Alan V. Thomsen and Lorene Thomsen to Rebecca Brown, 2046 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $255,000.
Jeffrey and Beth Milbrandt to Jeffrey D. and Elizabeth A. Milbrandt, trustees, in Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County: Section 9, the west half of the southwest quarter, and the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter; and Section 19, Tax Lot 13 in the northwest quarter.