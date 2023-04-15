Elizabeth A. Steffensmeier to Chuckie Tyler Erhart and Lindsay Erhart, 129 N. Ash St., Dodge, $160,000.

Ron R. Gross and Angela Gross to Praise LLC, 1607 Monroe St., Fremont.

Julie A. Johnson and Brad G. Brodersen, as co-agents for Joyce M. Seyl, to Jeff Harmon and Kathy Harmon, 2732 Laverna St., Fremont, $242,500.

Charles H. Diers LLC to Dodge County School District 0001, Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Diers 8th Addition, Fremont, $950,000.

Pamela J. Kabourek, personal representative of the estate of Jeanene Weserman a/k/a Jeanene A. Westerman, deceased, to Christopher Timmerman and Colleen Timmerman, 1040 Mulberry St., North Bend, $159,500.

Jacob Lee Smrcina and Olivia Grace Smrcina to Roberto A. Manzano Perez and Sacnite C. Nunez, 2122 Pearl St., Fremont, $260,000.

Tyler Drey and Kristyn Drey to Carl L. Tesch and Carrie A. Taylor, 2204 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $239,900.

Manuel Duran Jimenez and Aliyah Duran to Daviaire Dickerson and Sidney Hirsch, 1243 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $300,000.

Joanne Prauner to Joanne Prauner, trustee of the Joanne Prauner Living Trust, dated March 20, 2023, 1030 Maplewood Drive, Fremont.

Jamie K. Eickman to Benjamin M. Eickman, 2468 County Road Q, Nickerson.

Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount to Paymaster Properties LLC, 415 S. Main St., Fremont; and 136 E. Washington St., Fremont.

Sweet Lizzy 7 LLC to Village of Winslow, 405 Main St., Winslow, $18,750.

Kristie L. Bussen f/k/a Kristie L. Callaway and John P. Bussen to Kristie L. Bussen and John P. Bussen, 250 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Loran D. Hilbers and Robin S. Hilbers, Nathan D. Hilbers, and Brent W. Hilbers and Erica A. Hilbers to Loran D. Hilbers and Robin S. Hilbers, Nathan D. Hilbers, and Brent W. Hilbers and Erica A. Hilbers, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

David W. Wangler and Susan K. Wangler to Steven B. Wangler, Staci L. Wangler, Ryan D. Wangler, Lisa S. Moser, David W. Wanger life estate and Susan K. Wangler life estate, 641 Garden City Rd., Fremont.

Norman L. Gerrard and Lorraine R. Gerrard to Myron D. Anthony and Geraldine A. Anthony, 2929 Laverna St., Fremont, $200,000.

Russell J. Fleming and Jennifer Birdsley to Larry Jansen, 1348 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $140,000.

William A. Groh and Anita A. Groh to Daniel A. Boyd and Sandra K. Boyd, 309 N. L St., Fremont, $11,000.

Tim Rohde and Brenda L. Barsell n/k/a Brenda L. Rohde to Naomi Stutznegger, 1732 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $150,000.

Mark P. Miller to Daniel L. Dishong and Jeanine K. Dishong, 102 E. Locust St., Nickerson, $110,000.

Lori Drews, personal representative of the estate of Larry R. Drews, deceased, to Robert R. Fuson, 1102 S. Broad St., Fremont, $215,000.

Kimberly Jercick, personal representative of the estate of James A. Haugen, deceased, to Aaron Everhart, 505 E. Elk St., Hooper, $142,000.

Maven Holdings LLC to Anew Development LLC, 345 S. Howard St., Fremont, $272,000.

Big P LLC to Sweet Lizzy 7 LLC, 618-626 N. H St., Fremont, $425,000.

Judith K. Everly and Gerald L. Everly to Brian Richards and Heather Richards, 717 N. Christy St., Fremont, $265,000.

Brian Richards and Heather Richards to Patrick J. Ningen and Laurie J. Ningen, 43 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $510,000.