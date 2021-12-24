Dodge County real estate transfers

The Sabarro Company LLC to Ryan Behm, 231 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $90,000.

DOMAXCO LLC to Paul Albright, part of the south half of the southwest quarter lying south of State Highway 30, and that part of the south half of the southeast quarter lying south of State Highway 30, all in Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Ruth A. Albright, trustee of the Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of Ruth A. Albright, dated Aug. 24, 2021, to Ruth A. Albright and Lynn E. Albright, 1737 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Dustin W. Robinson to Carie L. Robinson k/n/a Carie L. Steel, 1234 E. 10th St., Fremont.

Ryan Behm and Jireh Behm to Beta Homes LLC, 231 N. Platte Ave., $120,000.

Christine K. Risch to Daniel D. and Rachael E. Nielsen, a tract of land in the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $75,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Mark A. Tranchilla and Linda A. Tranchilla, 325 Capstone Drive, Fremont, $261,438.

Barbara Jean Weber to Benjamin J. Langemeier and Lauren E. Hamilton, 132 W. Ninth St., North Bend, $80,000.

Lyle Larsen, successor trustee of the Ricard Allen Klebe and Joyce E. Klebe Trust, to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 1715 Garden City Rd., Fremont, $269,000.

Paul Albright and Katrina M. Albright to Paul D. Albright and Katrina M. Albright, trustees of the Paul D. Albright and Katrina M. Albright Trust, part of the south half of the southwest quarter lying south of State Highway 30, and that part of the south half of the southeast quarter lying south of State Highway 30, all in Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Mary Ann Stodola, and Mary Ann Stodola, successor trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, and Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, and Larry Stodola and Patty Stodola, to Larry Stodola and Patty Stodola, 1035 E. Second St., Fremont.

Beverly J. Thomsen to Joey L. Geisler and Molly S. Geisler, 1472 County Road M, Hooper, $305,000.

John & Libby LLC to Michael DiGiacomo and Erin DiGiacomo and Dominic DiGiacomo and Megan DiGiacomo and Christopher Oltmans and Jaclyn Oltmans, 1160 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $638,888.

Terri Oliver a/k/a Terri L. Oliver to Terri L. Oliver, 415 E. 17th St., Fremont.

J. Evan Nordstrom and Carolyn L. Nordstrom to Kenneth Gruhn and Michelle Gruhn, 2043 Donald St., Fremont, $244,000.

Derek T. Wallen and Terri-Anne P. Wallen to Hsuan Cheng and Heidi Cheng, a tract of land located in a part of the north half of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $200,000.

The Estate of Sharon E. Arp to James A. Kulhanek and Coleen R. Kulhanek, 1519 Searl St., Fremont, $215,000.

Larry and Barbara Lockhart to Barbara A. Lockhart Revocable Trust dated July 1, 2016, Cabin 77, Summerhaven Lake, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 77, Fremont.

Arturo Pulido and Maria C. Pulido to Heriberto Patino and Gina Y. Patino, 1470 Fourth Avenue Court, Fremont, $140,000.

Lyman-Richey Sand & Gravel Corporation a/k/a Lyman-Richey Corporation d/b/a Lyman-Richey Sand & Gravel Company to Brian K. Wiese and Sherry M. Wiese, a tract of land being part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M, Dodge County.

Lyman-Richey Sand & Gravel Corporation a/k/a Lyman-Richey Corporation d/b/a Lyman-Richey Sand & Gravel Company to Fremont Rod and Gun Club Inc., a tract of land being part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Cole B. Westerman, 308 Fifth St., Scribner, $95,000.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Jeffrey R. Aksamit, Block 4, Lot 1, Morningside Pointe, Fremont, $66,000.

Randall D. Workman Sr. and Dina L. Workman to Beta Homes LLC, 1406 N. Logan St., Fremont, $85,000.

Mark D. Struthers to Jacob T. Wolfe and Maranda R. Wolfe, 204 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $212,500.

