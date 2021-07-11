Dodge County real estate transfers
Michael Bjorklund, personal representative of the estate of Betty L. Bjorklund, deceased, to William Dale Henske and Ashley Laake Henske, 1715 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $191,000.
David and Kara Brown to Lance Roach and Joshua Hallett, 2830 Big Island Rd., Lot 23, Fremont, $190,000.
Ingrid DeLeon to Gilma De Leon and Mardoqueo Castro, 421 N. Oak St., Dodge, $24,000.
Douglas A. Prahinski to Jeremy Schwanebeck, 205 McGinns Lake, North Bend, $4,000.
David A. Schnoor and Nickie M. Schnoor to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $340,000.
Joseph M. Peters and Jrand Khanhkeo C. Noudaranouvong to Benny Morales and Yolanda Pardo and Galindo Fuentes, 212 and 210 Queen Ave., Ames, $85,000.
Edward Kroenke to James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke, all interest in the southeast quarter of southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the east 10 rods of the north 16 rods, $234,000.
James M. Kroenke and Shirley E. Kroenke to Edward Kroenke, 1249 County Road 3, Dodge, $150,000.
David B. Leimer to David Lorentzen and Terri Lorentzen, 560 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $195,000.
Robert Elrod to Kevin Jones and Robin Jones, 2010 N. C St., Fremont, $112,000.
Eva M. Kadavy to Jessica Lili-Mae Fahrenholz, 333 N. Myers St., Fremont, $195,000.
Terri A. Hoeneman and Kent Hoeneman, Leigh L. Mueller and Larry Mueller, Lon R. Strand and Keyla Strand, Tami Heiser and Mark Heiser to Shirley A. Strand, 503 E. Fulton, Hooper.
Nancy N. Janssen, trustee of the Ramon E. Janssen and Nancy N. Janssen Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 29, 2016, to Nancy N. Janssen, 118 N. Main St., Hooper.
Milligan-mace-Boies-Flannery LLC to Hooper Rural Fire District, the west 119 feet of Block 64, Seventh Addition, Hooper, $2,775.
Thomas O. Milligan and Beverly K. Milligan to Hooper Rural Fire District, the west 119 feet of Block 64, Seventh Addition, Hooper, $2,775.
Steven Corey Meyer, trustee of the Steven Corey Meyer Revocable Living Trust dated Dec. 11, 2008, to Wade Meyer and Renae Meyer, the west half of the northeast quarter, the south 16.0 feet of the east half of the northeast quarter, and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter except the west 22 acres thereof, all in Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $689,360.
Precision Building & Remodeling, Inc. to Russel Poppe and Anne Poppe, 108 Seventh St., Scribner, $132,000.
Lois Ann Munderloh and Donald H.E. Munderloh to Michelle Munderloh-Schiller, the east one-third of the south half of the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Donald H.E. Munderloh and Lois Ann Munderloh to Karleen Wisnieski, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Deborah A. Larsen Culig a/k/a Deborah A. Culig to Dennis O. Larsen a/k/a D.O. Larsen, 604 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $12,000.
Mark and Jolene Steffensmeier and Lou Ann and Tom Parr to Michael and Mary Jo Wheeler, 118 N. Linden St., Dodge.
Michael Wheeler and Mary Jo Wheeler to Dennis R. Meyer Sr. and Carol J. Meyer, 118 N. Linden St., Dodge, $135,000.
Ronald T. Ketchem and Pamela A. Ketchem to Freddy Orellana and Ivy Orellana, 2520 Estes Ln., Fremont, $380,000.
John Rowell and Mary Rowell to Craig E. Peterson and Lori A. Peterson, 1132 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $187,000.
Margaret C. Kruse, Melissa Harris and David S. Harris to Zachariah Petersen, 309 Earl Ave., Ames, $85,000.
John & Libby LLC to Steven J. Steager and Deborah M. Steager, 454 W. Third St., Fremont, $89,900.
Martin A. Mastin and Cheryl A. Mastin to Christian Jose Costas and Alison Noel Costas, 1320 Brewer Dr., Fremont, $320,000.
Asheville Homes LLC to Susana Recinos and Javier A. Recinos, 3079 Cottage Grove Ln., Fremont, $284,103.
Kirk A. Anspach and Janice L. Anspach to Blake John Shroyer and Rachel Lynn Mansberger, 235 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $209,000.
Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Shawn Dahlgren and Denise Dondlinger, 3057 E. Aurora Dr., Fremont, $327,500.
I and I Holdings LLC and Dodge County Title & Escrow Co., as qualified intermediary, to Jeannette Granger, 95 S. Irving St., Fremont, $125,000.