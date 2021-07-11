Dodge County real estate transfers

Precision Building & Remodeling, Inc. to Russel Poppe and Anne Poppe, 108 Seventh St., Scribner, $132,000.

Lois Ann Munderloh and Donald H.E. Munderloh to Michelle Munderloh-Schiller, the east one-third of the south half of the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Donald H.E. Munderloh and Lois Ann Munderloh to Karleen Wisnieski, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Deborah A. Larsen Culig a/k/a Deborah A. Culig to Dennis O. Larsen a/k/a D.O. Larsen, 604 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $12,000.

Mark and Jolene Steffensmeier and Lou Ann and Tom Parr to Michael and Mary Jo Wheeler, 118 N. Linden St., Dodge.

Michael Wheeler and Mary Jo Wheeler to Dennis R. Meyer Sr. and Carol J. Meyer, 118 N. Linden St., Dodge, $135,000.