Dodge County real estate transfers

Chad Davis to Ty Hipnar and Alyxandra Folkers, 1948 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $195,000.

Shawn A. Juhl and Heidi Juhl to Kaleb Bjorklund and Shawn A. Juhl, 1130 W. 10th Ave., North Bend.

Wagaman Family Trust to Steven L. Wagaman and Marianne F. Wagaman, 645 S. Ridge Road, Cabin 10, Fremont.

Brickyard Hill LLC to Jeffery Wacker and Jo Wacker, 1044 Brickyard Drive, Hooper, $45,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Miguel Lorenzo Ortiz and Marta Jimenez Ortiz, 3036 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $344,561.

Adam R. Tripp, personal representative for the estate of James J. Robart, to Vicky M. Robart, 116 S. Garden City Road, Fremont.

Mark Brehm and Roxann Harder Brehm to Dennis D. Buckridge and Denece L. Buckridge, 1835 E. First St., Fremont, $75,000.

Martin Martinez-Noriega and Otilia Martinez-DeJesus to Celi A. Calderon-Chavez, 1421 N. Broad St., Fremont, $265,000.

Carolyn S. Carlson to Martin Martinez-Noriega and Otilia DeJesus Martinez, 1125 N. Broad St., Fremont, $200,000.

Hoppe Homes LLC to Gay Gralheer, 3557 Little Bluestem Road, Fremont, $248,000.

Merle D. Hoegermeyer and Nancy A. Hoegermeyer to Nathan Schole and Lisa Schole, beginning at a point 33.0 feet east of the northwest corner of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 8 East, thence south parallel to and 33.0 feet from the west line of said northwest quarter a distance of 294.92 feet, thence east parallel to the north line of said northwest quarter a distance of 7.0 feet, thence south parallel to and 40.0 feet from the west line of said northwest quarter to a point 411 feet north and 40.0 feet east of the southwest corner of said northwest quarter, said point also being the northwest corner of Tax Lot 5 in said Section 5, thence east at right angles along the north line of said Tax Lot 5 a distance of 836 feet to a point on the east line of the west half northwest quarter, thence north along said east line of the west half northwest quarter to the northeast corner of the west half northwest quarter, thence west along the north line of said northwest quarter to the point of beginning, lying in the west half northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; together with the northeast quarter northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $643,000.

Ken E. Voorhies a/k/a Ken Voorhies and Jane E. Voorhies a/k/a Jane Voorhies to Seth A. Frame and Lauren C. Parker, 922 N. D St., Fremont, $169,000.

Robin K. Goudy and Nancy A. Goudy to Mike A. Follett and Jane K. Follett, 3028 Laverna St., Fremont, $335,000.

Michael R. English and Kela L. English f/k/a Kela L. Kratke to Oakley Properties LLC, 63 S. Bell St., Fremont, $100,000.

Larry D. Smith and Gloria J. Smith to Benjamin Bohling and Amanda Bohling, 1808 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $215,000.

Mark D. Moore and Mary C. Moore to Isabela Carnic Alonzo and Manuela Alonzo Carnic, 1350 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $110,000.

John J. Acamo Jr. and Stephanie L. Acamo to Staci Jo Bills, 1115 N. Logan St., Fremont, $200,000.

30Earth II LLC to Kirk E. Kavan and Karen J. Kavan, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south and west of the southwesterly right of way of the public road, $20,185.

David C. Ames to Chad Allen Davis and Taylor Michelle Hanson, 1938 E. First St., Fremont, $161,200.

Patricia E. Svoboda to Troy Tebo, 805 First St., Dodge, $325,000.

Nathan T. Luey to Derrick Wilson, 220 N. Cedar St., Dodge, $75,000.

William W. Brown, deceased, to Joseph W. Brown and Edward N. Brown, 2175 Big Island Road, Lot C, Fremont.

Timothy J. Burkink, trustee of the Lee Burkink Jr. Trust of 2001, to Timothy J. Burkink, Patrick D. Burkink, Michael L. Burkink and Jeffrey L. Burkink, the south 131 feet of Lot 12, and all of Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16, Robinson’s Subdivision in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20, Range 6, Dodge County, except a tract of land, deeded to the State of Nebraska Department of Roads, located in a part of Lots 13-16 Robinson’s Subdivision in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Erica E. Kotschwar, Lonnie L. Kotschwar and Kent Kotschwar to Bonnie Vie International LLC, 1045 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $210,000.

Charles and Tara Riggle to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 617 Second St., Scribner, $25,000.

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ to Fremont Meat Market Inc., 1604 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $20,000.

Borrisow Construction LLC to Kristie K. Magnino, 2925 E. Peterson Ave., Fremont, $639,197.

Windmill Management LLC to Randy Christiansen and Bonny Christiansen, 434 N. K St., Fremont, $120,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Dean Jacobs and Cristina Serrano, 2987 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $300,206.

Judith A. Lange and Gerald Lange, William G. White and Sonja S. White, Michael D. Lange a/k/a Michael G. Lange, Rychie M. Schroeder, Ryan W. White, Michelle Lynch f/k/a Michelle E. Lange, Mistie Jo Schleeper and Dave Schleeper, Daniel Schreck and Deana Schreck, and Janet Knutzen and James Knutzen to GKR LLC, the east half of the southwest quarter, Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, subject to county road right of way, $838,734.75.

John J. Ferry and Kathryn H. Ferry, trustees under the John J. Ferry Trust, to Feet Wet LLC, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 46, North Bend.

Estate of Kenneth G. Gehring to Avimael Rivera Godoy, 2145 N. I St., Fremont, $246,000.

