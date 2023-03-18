Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Geri Norris, 2067 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $84,000.

Jo Ann Kotik to Jo Ann Kotik, Tiler M. Kotik and Karen R. Kotik, 735 N. L St., Fremont.

Richard Vyhlidal and Dianne Vyhlidal, as co-trustees of the Richard and Dianne Vyhlidal Family Trust, executed Nov. 12, 2004, and any amendments thereto, to Andrea Carson, 508 E. Second St., Fremont, $239,500.

Eric L. Bowman and Inger S. Bowman a/k/a Inger S. Bowman to Austin Duermyer, 1425 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $235,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Amy Harnisch, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in all of that part of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-tenth interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Troy Harnisch, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the northeast quarter, Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Rebecca Hall, an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.

Rebecca Hoge, personal representative of the estate of Bonnie L. Swim, deceased, to estate of Dean Swim, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow.

Charles A. Null to Dynamic Properties LLC, 1309 Watson St., Fremont, $210,000.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Jason M. King and Tiffany M. King, 3050 Cottage Grove Ln., Fremont, $345,000.

Burger King Corporation to Burger King Company LLC, 204 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $1,000,000.

Fremont Hotels Inc. to Oracle Holdings LLC, 2415 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $9,200,000.

Calburt Lee Sheets to BTC Acquisitions LLC, 1863 E. 16th St., Fremont, $150,500.

Lowell Bloemker to Terri L. Teten, 1410 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $237,500.

G. Michael Wiseman and Deborah H. Wiseman to Deborah N. Wiseman, 1401 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.

Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird to Christopher R. Menn, 1726 County Road R, Fremont.

Christopher R. Menn, Black Heart Investments LLC to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 426 S. H St., Fremont.

Christopher R. Menn, Black Heart Investments LLC to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 120 Jefferson Rd., Fremont.

Christopher R. Menn, Black Heart Investments LLC to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, 405 S. Nye Ave., Fremont.

James Jimenez and Erika Jimenez Fernandez to Marcos A. Linarte Campuzano, 1740 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $160,000.

Simon Holdings LLC to James Jimenez and Erika Jimenez, 1325 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $249,000.

Amanda K. Swatzell and Roy A. Swatzell to Wade Brashear and Kayla Brashear, 2845 Nicklaus Way, Fremont, $320,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, to Hector M. Cardenas and Katie L. Callahan, 1518 County Road 18, Fremont, $425,000.

Nathaniel D. Thompson and Racine L. Thompson f/k/a Racine L. Hadan to Amanda Swatzell, 2424 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $260,000.

Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper.

Joel K. Willnerd and Ralph Matthews Jr. to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper.

Diane K. Biram and Greg Biram to Kenneth Hasemann, Sandra Hasemann and Kevin Hasemann, 1046 County Road 16, Hooper.

Stephen Mortenson Jr., personal representative of the estate of Stephen M. Mortenson Sr., to Oakley Properties LLC, 1436 N. D St., Fremont, $153,000.

Theodore M. Reeser, personal representative of the estate of Shirley Ann Reeser, deceased, to Zauha Family Partnership LTD, 1135 Michael St., Fremont, $180,000.

Ronald Roberts and Deborah Roberts to Zauha Family Partnership LTD, 3017 Laverna St., Fremont, $235,000.

Brian and Sherry Wiese to Gerald J. Bassett Jr., 105 Westgate, Ames, $16,582.

Tammy A. Dunn f/k/a Tammy A. Knapp and Cameron Dunn to Tammy A. Dunn, 541 W. 10th St., North Bend.