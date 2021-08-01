Dodge County real estate transfers

Carrie A. Kucera to Anthony Dawson and Kathryn Dawson, 640 E. Third St., Fremont, $192,000.

William D. Snyder and Judith A. Snyder to Judith A. Snyder, 1820 Phelps Ave., Fremont; Tax Lots 28 and 30 of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of at or around 32.79 acres; and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 26 in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of at or around 75.24 acres.

Steven Curley and Suzanna Curley to Joshua Warner, 750 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $223,000.

Farm Credit Services of America to Matt Lawyer, that part of the northeast quarter lying south of the Elkhorn River, also known as the south half of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 2; and the east one rod in width of the west half of the southeast quarter, also known as Tax Lot 3, all in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $451,000.

Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.