Dodge County real estate transfers

Carrie A. Kucera to Anthony Dawson and Kathryn Dawson, 640 E. Third St., Fremont, $192,000.
William D. Snyder and Judith A. Snyder to Judith A. Snyder, 1820 Phelps Ave., Fremont; Tax Lots 28 and 30 of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of at or around 32.79 acres; and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 26 in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of at or around 75.24 acres.
Steven Curley and Suzanna Curley to Joshua Warner, 750 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $223,000.
Farm Credit Services of America to Matt Lawyer, that part of the northeast quarter lying south of the Elkhorn River, also known as the south half of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 2; and the east one rod in width of the west half of the southeast quarter, also known as Tax Lot 3, all in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $451,000.
Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Jeffrey M. Hines and Barbara J. Hines, co-trustees under the Jeffrey M. and Barbara J. Hines Trust Agreement dated March 18, 1995, to Alex J. Hines, the west half of the southeast quarter in Section 15, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $760,000.
David C. Mussman and Laura L. Mussman to Charles P. Smith and Amy S. Smith, Lot 37, 3412 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $149,500.
Michelle Y. Zens f/k/a Michelle Newill to Kip Mildward and Valerie Thompson, 501 E. First St., Fremont, $169,000.
Vaughn J. Gross-Rhode and Christine A. Gross-Rhode to William N. Gross-Rhode, 1219 County Road 4, North Bend, $315,000.
Rebecca S. Dahlhauser to Aaron Huss, 1119 Jones Dr., Fremont, $247,000.
Paul J. Hegemann and Laurie A. Hegemann to LAS LLC, 3480 N. County Road 20 Ave., Fremont.
Paul Hegemann and Laurie Hegemann to LAS LLC, Cabin Lot 60, Baltzell Subdivision, Dodge County.
Paul J. Hegemann and Laurie A. Hegemann to PHC Rental LLC, 1642 N. Keene Ave., Fremont; and 737 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Malia and Daniel L. Nemecek, trustees under the Malia Nemecek Living Trust dated Jan. 10, 2005, to Daniel L. and Malia Nemecek, trustees of the Daniel L. Nemecek Living Trust dated Jan. 10, 2005, 756 County Road E, Scribner.
Timothy Bryson and Diane Bryson to Brian C. Nelsen, 1406 E. 19th St., Fremont, $236,000.
Chris A. Leaver and Mary Beth Leaver to Chris A. Leaver and Mary Beth Leaver, co-trustees, 5316 Ventura Dr., Fremont.
Robert S. McCarn and Connie C. McCarn to Justin L. Janecek a/k/a Justin Janecek to Mary C. Janecek, 2032 E. 30th St., Fremont, $334,900.
Del Peterson & Associates Inc. a/k/a Del Peterson and Associates Inc. to 4-K Capital LLC, 419 Judy Ave., Fremont.
4-K Capital LLC to Retirepath Advisors Real Estate LLC, 419 Judy Ave., Fremont, $825,000.
Everica M. Castillo and Jose Luis Jimenez Hernandez to Marlon Ibanez Martinez and Lucia D. Ayala, 2019 E. Third St., Fremont, $240,000.
Carroll D. Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann to John E. Larsen and Michele P. Larsen, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 35 and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 34, all in Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $221,400.
GFE Farms Inc. to Mathue L. Hamata, 721 Locust St., North Bend, $21,500.
Jacob Andrew Horn and Amanda Frances Horn to Andy Pavel, 607 Main St., Uehling, $155,000.
Steven R. Johnson to Juan F. Magana, 300 Columbus Ave., Fremont, $80,000.
Elvira Castellanos Herrarte and Luis Camey Telon to Celi A. Calderon-Chavez, 615 N. H St., $120,000.
Leroy H. Keeler, personal representative of the estate of Geraldine Keeler, deceased, to Pedro Velasquez and Olga Rebeca Velasquez, 240 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $90,000.
Patricia A. TenEyck f/k/a Patricia A. Mullin to Carl R. Coartney Jr. and Kathleen R. Coartney, 1031 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $80,000.
BARLIE LLC to SGBC LLC, 635 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Matthew D. Schott to Tallena M. Johnson, Fremont, 500 E. Elk St., Hooper, $119,500.
Ivy Orellana and Freddy Orellana to Kenneth F. Burns, 1510 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $190,000.
Sage HOA Services LLC to Daniel P. David and Courtney David, 1148 N. C St., Fremont, $125,000.
Robert Hill Sr. to Thomas Edward Spencer, 540 Empire Ave., Fremont, $135,000.
Candido Martinez Negrete and Carmen G. Martinez to Jackelin A. Magana and Alex F. Dominguez M., 2522 E. 21st St., Fremont, $280,000.
Gordon Miller, personal representative of the estate of Roberta Miller, to Gordon Miller and Barbara Arp, 1659 S. Ridge Rd., Lot B, Fremont.
Barbara Arp and Robert A. Arp to Ryan James Miller, 1659 S. Ridge Rd., Lot B, Fremont, $70,000.
William P. Mitchell and Kimberly A. Mitchell to Dale S. Biggs and Laura E. England-Biggs, 1634 N. H St., Fremont, $150,000.
Lynette Vavra and Lance Vavra to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the north half of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $53,980.