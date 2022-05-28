Dodge County real estate transfers

Windmill Management LLC to Kelly Five LLC, 120 W. Seventh St., Uehling, $45,000.

Susan Smith and Jon Young, co-personal representatives of the Deldine J. Young Estate, to Susan K. Smith, Jon R. Young, Brandi Leidy and Todd Knoell, an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, being Tax Lot 105, said tract being that part of an island accreting to Tax Lot 104, containing 72 acres more or less.

Jon R. Young and Phyllis L. Young to Chadd M. Young and Erin Hellwig, one-third interest in an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, being Tax Lot 105, said tract being that part of an island accreting to Tax Lot 104, containing 72 acres more or less.

Susan K. Smith to Jeremy J. Sorensen, Scott R. Sorensen and Brian W. Sorensen, one-third interest in an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, being Tax Lot 105, said tract being that part of an island accreting of Tax Lot 104, containing 72 acres more or less.

Janice L. Pascoe to Morgan Niewohner and Caden White, 2219 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $232,000.

Shane M. Miller to Hutton Properties LLC, 1535 N. Irving St., Fremont, $145,000.

Jennifer M. Masilko to Nathan Buresh and Caitlin Buresh, 724 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $160,000.

Dennis D. Elliott and Karen A. Elliott to Dennis D. Elliott, 2208 E. 20th St., Fremont.

Troy A. Morris and Mary L. Morris to Homes of Milk and Honey 5 LLC, 417 W. Third St., Fremont, $25,000.

Raymond J. Stock and Julianne E. Stock to Mark H. Byrd and Kimberly J. Byrd, 3147 Applewood Drive, Fremont, $395,000.

Orville Scott Clanton and Jayne E. Clanton, trustees of the Orville Scott Clanton and Jayne E. Clanton Trust, to Janice L. Pascoe, 2050 Austin Lane, Fremont, $239,000.

Randall L. Killingsworth to Joel Hunke and Ginger Hunke, 205 Pine St., Snyder, $30,000.

Lynn E. Depperman to Arthur D. Escamilla and Linda Escamilla, 1059 S. County Road 28, Fremont, $410,000.

Dolores M. Dirkschneider to Karen Cappellano, 125 N. Spruce St., Dodge.

Dolores M. Dirkschneider to Karen Cappellano, the north half northeast quarter northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part taken for the State Highway Right of Way a/k/a Tax Lots 3 and 4.

Dolores M. Dirkschneider to Kenneth Dirkschneider and Janis Dirkschneider, the east half southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dolores M. Dirkschneider to Chris Dirkschneider, the southeast quarter southeast quarter of Section 24 Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the East 53 feet thereof, also known as Tax Lot 5 in Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dolores M. Dirkschneider to Phyllis Dirkschneider, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 23, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a tract of land containing 10 acres, more or less.

Kyle D. Smith and Jordain Smith to Troy R. Hodge and Tiffany A. Hodge, 2312 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $225,000.

Jasmine Hoffman and Jeremy Hoffman to Tyler Lee McBeth and Ashton Rayne Grell, 420 W. 11th St., North Bend, $200,000.

Robin S. Custer, trustee of the Robert L. Ward Irrevocable Trust, to Dustin Ward, Brian Ward and Kayla Boatright, Cabin Lot 20, Fremont Leisure Lake.

Linda M. Divis and Lawrence D. Ford, successor trustees of the Orvil I. Petersen and Ella Petersen Revocable Trust Agreement dated Jan. 27, 2009, to Linda M. Divis, Lawrence D. Ford, Leander T. Ford and Lonnie W. Ford, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Richard T. Apking to Richard T. Apking, trustee, 705 E. Third St., Fremont.

Rhonda R. Uher and Michael J. Halkens, successor trustee of the Deleanna R. Halkens Trust, to Brandy Daily, 1023 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $174,000.

Loretta M. Kleckner to Amanda J. Alberts, 1640 County Road 3, North Bend, $120,000.

Dennis D. Elliott to J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, trustees, 2208 E. 20th St., Fremont, $213,154.59.

Billie J. Waters and Stephanie L. Waters to James D. Schauer, 975 County Road 18, Hooper, $552,000.

Ortensia Trujillo to Jorge Sotelo Trujillo, 236 N. Pine St., Dodge.

Martha Lee Heyne and Matthew J. Heyne to Martha Lee Heyne, trustee of the Martha Lee Heyne Trust, part of the south half of the north half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying east of the Easterly Right of Way of Highway 77-275, Tax Lot 26, containing 8.29 acres, more or less.

Keith H. Tank and Sheryl A. Tank to Christopher J. Tank and Katie L. Tank, Tax Lot 6 in Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $108,500.

Elizabeth J. Bowman to Lynn E. Depperman, 1743 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $215,000.

Lesli Cullen to Scott Wulf, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 19, Range 9, Dodge County.

Luke Hay to Briana Hay n/k/a Briana Willis, 805 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Paul M. Bauer and Rebecca Bauer to David J. Bauer, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19, Range 7, Dodge County.

David J. Bauer and Tami S. Bauer to Paul M. Bauer, the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, Section 17, Township 19, Range 7, Dodge County.

Rudy Humberto Vicente Mendoza to Vicente Enterprise LLC, 547 E. Second St., Fremont.

Rudy Humberto Vicente Mendoza and Carlota Gonzalez to Carlota Gonzalez and Kimberly Vicente Gonzalez, 435 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Robert C. Weiss and Carolyn E. Weiss, co-trustees or any successors in trust under the Robert C. Weiss Revocable Life Trust dated Oct. 16, 2008, or any amendments thereto, and Carolyn E. Weiss and Robert C. Weiss, co-trustees or any successors in trust under the Carolyn E. Weiss Revocable Life Trust dated Oct. 16, 2008, or any amendments thereto, to Megan E. Assmann and Ryan D. Moes, 3630 N. Ridge Road Drive, Fremont, $400,000.

John & Libby LLC to Parkview Properties LLC, 1105 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $157,000.

