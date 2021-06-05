Dodge County real estate transfers

Rodney S.W. Basler, trustee of the Rodney S.W. Basler Revocable Trust, to Joel Marreel and Tammi Marreel, a parcel of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $25,000.
JAC Rentals LLC to Sissy’s Enterprises LLC, 347 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $100,000.
Betty M. Kunce to Jordan W. Nelson and Alyssa L. Nelson, 321 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $221,100.
Kyle Gaston and Marissa Gaston to Robert Stanton a/k/a Robert L. Stanton, 416 N. Main St., Hooper, $180,000.
Kayla G. Petersen and Michael K. Petersen to Cody A. Ernesti, 1937 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $196,000.
Rebecca L. Hickman to Douglas L. Backens and Shane A. Reeder, 3227 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Douglas L. Backens and Angela L. Backens to Bud’s Enterprises LLC, 3227 N. Broad St., Fremont, $69,100.
Shane A. Reeder and Christina Reeder to Bud’s Enterprises LLC, 3227 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Andrew J. Bestenlehner to Kelly K. Ellis, 2044 N. Main St., Fremont, $177,500.
Michael J. Washburn and Terry A. Washburn to David Turpen, 2252 Aaron Way, Fremont, $204,000.
Nathan J. Cone and Heather A. Cone to Nathan J. Cone, 768 Day Dr., Fremont.
Steven J. Sell and Rhonda L. Sell to Bradley R. Novak and Lisa K. Novak, 5188 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $750,000.
Wendell D. Bruner and Theresa M. Bruner to The Rupert Dunklau Foundation Inc., 33 W. Fourth St., Fremont.
Nathan Sean Williams to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 1904-1920 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $268,500.
Lois I. McMullen to Chad Hammond, 2163 Austin Ln., Fremont, $198,000.
Marlene Hilbers to Marlene Hilbers, trustee of the Gene and Marlene Hilbers Living Trust, 705 Second St., Scribner.
Timothy J. Moore, trustee, and Joan C. Moore, trustee, to Paul C. Wachter and Mary N. Wachter, 3033 Miramar, Fremont, $125,000.
Indigo Trails LLC to Matthew Beers and Shelby Beers, 1550 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $110,000.
Jared M. Gegzna and Jennifer E. Gegzna to Juan Mercado and Keley Byrd, 231 W. 21st Ave., Fremont, $172,000.
John Michael Torrance and Jami Torrance to Anthony Larson, 318 W. 19th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust, to Jason J. Kubicek and Melissa A. Kubicek, 751 N. L St., Fremont, $95,000.
Scott D. Preston and Stephanie L. Preston to Kathryn Sherwood and Jefferey Sherwood, 141 N. William Ave., Fremont, $170,000.
Ronald C. Bopp, trustee, and Gail L. Bopp, trustee, to Tim C. Mallette and Donna Jean Mallette, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $324,000.