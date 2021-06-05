Dodge County real estate transfers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steven J. Sell and Rhonda L. Sell to Bradley R. Novak and Lisa K. Novak, 5188 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $750,000.

Wendell D. Bruner and Theresa M. Bruner to The Rupert Dunklau Foundation Inc., 33 W. Fourth St., Fremont.

Nathan Sean Williams to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 1904-1920 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $268,500.

Lois I. McMullen to Chad Hammond, 2163 Austin Ln., Fremont, $198,000.

Marlene Hilbers to Marlene Hilbers, trustee of the Gene and Marlene Hilbers Living Trust, 705 Second St., Scribner.

Timothy J. Moore, trustee, and Joan C. Moore, trustee, to Paul C. Wachter and Mary N. Wachter, 3033 Miramar, Fremont, $125,000.

Indigo Trails LLC to Matthew Beers and Shelby Beers, 1550 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $110,000.

Jared M. Gegzna and Jennifer E. Gegzna to Juan Mercado and Keley Byrd, 231 W. 21st Ave., Fremont, $172,000.

John Michael Torrance and Jami Torrance to Anthony Larson, 318 W. 19th St., Fremont, $150,000.