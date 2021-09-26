Dodge County real estate transfers

Thomas B. Thomsen, personal representative of the estate of Rachel L. Timme, to Robert L. Fuchs and Cheryl D. Fuchs, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,025,797.

Thomas B. Thomsen, personal representative of the estate of Rachel L. Timme, to Michael P. Fuchs and Sarah L. Fuchs, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,028,670.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 11, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $45,900.

Monte Laaker to William F. Fischer, 931 Boxelder St., North Bend, $56,650.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 8, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $45,900.

Mathew A. and Jennifer Soukup to Liberty Land & Livestock LLC, that part of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south of the south right of way line of Highway 30.