Dodge County real estate transfers

Thomas B. Thomsen, personal representative of the estate of Rachel L. Timme, to Robert L. Fuchs and Cheryl D. Fuchs, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,025,797.
Thomas B. Thomsen, personal representative of the estate of Rachel L. Timme, to Michael P. Fuchs and Sarah L. Fuchs, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,028,670.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 11, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $45,900.
Monte Laaker to William F. Fischer, 931 Boxelder St., North Bend, $56,650.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 8, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $45,900.
Mathew A. and Jennifer Soukup to Liberty Land & Livestock LLC, that part of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south of the south right of way line of Highway 30.
Ryan D. Kubr, personal representative of the estate of Donald D. Kubr, deceased, and Ryan D. Kubr, personal representative of the estate of Jean A. Kubr, deceased, to Robert D. Kubik and Joy E. Kubik, 1435 N. Bristolwood Dr., Fremont, $435,000.
Robert G. Krafka to Bonne Vie International LLC, 1225 E. 10th St., Fremont, $106,000.
Jantzen Veskerna and Korri Veskerna to Dillon Towey and Megan Towey, 1286 Piedmont Dr., Nickerson, $64,500.
Laurie A. Milota-Forsberg to Laurie A. Milota-Forsberg and Jeffrey L. Forsberg, 449 N. Downing St., Fremont.
Glenn J. and Marleen Herbolsheimer to Marleen Herbolsheimer, 116 Fairacres Rd., Scribner.
Kathryn A. Boehlke, trustee of the Shirley A. Von Seggern Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 31, 2009, Lyle Von Seggern, co-trustee of the Vernon F. Von Seggern Trust, and Kathryn A. Boehlke, formerly Kathryn A. Pullen, co-trustee of the Vernon F. Von Seggern Trust, to Kathryn A. Boehlke, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of 80 acres, more or less.
Kathryn A. Boehlke, trustee of the Shirley A. Von Seggern Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 31, 2009, Lyle Von Seggern, co-trustee of the Vernon F. Von Seggern Trust, and Kathryn A. Boehlke, formerly Kathryn A. Pullen, co-trustee of the Vernon F. Von Seggern Trust, the east half of the southeast quarter and the east half of the west half of the southeast quarter, all in Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, consisting of 119.08 acres, more or less.
John D. Liston and Kathy J. Liston to Sharon Thernes, trustee, a parcel of land being part of the northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $607,090.
Steven W. Pfeiffer and Linda M. Pfeiffer, trustees, to Carroll Hasemann and Mary L. Hasemann, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $17,520.
Ellen Kay Eifert to Frances J. Schulenberg and Dennis L. Schulenberg, 1335 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, $165,000.
Lanny R. Cody and Allyse L. Cody to Charles N. Westergren Jr., 2741 28th Circle, Fremont, $242,500.
Kathleen I. Shurigar to Michael W. Friesz and Patricia M. Friesz, 735 Day Dr., Fremont, $410,000.
Nathan D. Haynes to Chelsea M. Daugherty, 105 S. Cedar St., Hooper.
S & S Homes Inc. to Stephen Cosgrove and Nichole Cosgrove, 44R Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $430,517.
Theresa Niewohner, personal representative of the estate of Marlene L. Hoffman, deceased, to Kyle McAuliffe and Cassandra McAuliffe, 2110 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $223,000.
Kyle McAuliffe and Cassandra McAuliffe to Dara Mak, 2025 N. Irving St., Fremont, $155,000.
Jamie M. Kubik and Dillon Johnson to Jamie M. Kubik, 1606 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Sally Manka to Hutton Properties LLC, 1628 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $149,000.
KMS Curry Property LLC to Lynda L. Cerny and Thomas A. Cerny, 624 and 644 Main St., North Bend, $70,000.
Schurman Corporation to Ishwarbhai J. Chaudhari and Nitaben K. Chaudhari, 3339 Robyn Ridge Rd., Fremont, $65,000.
Kristi K. Storm, trustee of the Kristi K. Storm Revocable Trust, to Ronald Allen Wise and Anita Wise, 720 Day Dr., Fremont, $365,000.
Joaquin E. Lopez and Paola L. Lopez to Poesen Properties LLC, 2035 Hazel St., Fremont, $188,000.
Leona Simanek to Poesen Properties LLC, 2118 Hazel St., Fremont, $150,000.
Joan Marie Dunn and Michael Shane Dunn to CSP National Properties LLC, 524 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $140,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Ronald L. Tridle, 2205 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $219,900.
Nicholas Schreck and Katie Schreck to Erich Barthel, 630 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $225,000.