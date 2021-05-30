Dodge County real estate transfers

William D. Dickey and Debra Jo Dickey to William D. Dickey and Debra J. Dickey, as co-trustees of the Dickey Family Revocable Trust dated the 7th day of June, 2012, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 42, Fremont.

Richard David Werst by Deborah Louise Werst, power of attorney, to Dennis Leland and LouAnn Leland, 841 E. 18th St., Fremont, $74,900.

Alison F. Knudsen and Karen Becker to Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont.

Emily C. Ridder and Matthew V. Ridder to Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont.

Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen to Matthew A. Young and Toni A. Young, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $264,500.

Robert L. Wood II to Nikolas Barnes, 250 W. 17th St., Fremont, $172,500.

Nancy J. Miles to Dana K. Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 1527 N. D St., Fremont, $125,000.

Trudy N. Neville to Judith E. Leiva, 1742 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $174,200.

William D. Ramirez and Elsy D. Ramirez to Edger Giovanni Lopez Rovolorio and Arely Carmen Ramirez de Lopez, 328 Elm St., Dodge, $8,000.