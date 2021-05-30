Dodge County real estate transfers

Tribune staff
Fremont Area Land Co. to Gifford Construction LLC, 975 S. Lauren Ln., Fremont.
Gifford Construction LLC to Jeffrey R. Aksamit, 975 S. Lauren Ln., Fremont, $349,900.
Ronald L. Kracl and Judith M. Monson, co-person representatives of the estate of Joseph T. Kracl, deceased, to Judith M. Monson, beginning at the west quarter corner of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., and assuming the south line of the northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, also known as Tax Lot 5, consisting of 9.12 acres more or less.
Mary Eastberg, personal representative of the estate of John W. Reeves, to Robert J. Limbach and Audrey L. Limbach, trustees of the Robert J. Limbach Living Trust dated Oct. 27, 2009, 1130 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $125,000.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry, Lot 12, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $43,900.
Shawn M. Cole and Catherine V. Cady to Justin Bray and Kristin Berner, 3309 N. Armour Dr., Fremont, $293,000.
Morgan E. Schulz to Morgan E. Schulz and Sarah R. Hope, 2145 N. Union St., Fremont.
Kenneth K. Kelberlau and Julie Kelberlau, Nancy Kelberlau Kean and Timothy Kean, Robert W. Kelberlau and Shirley Kelberlau, and Donald W. Kelberlau to Curtis Helgenberger and Laureen Helgenberger, 509 County Road 10, Scribner, $110,000.
William D. Dickey and Debra Jo Dickey to William D. Dickey and Debra J. Dickey, as co-trustees of the Dickey Family Revocable Trust dated the 7th day of June, 2012, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 42, Fremont.
Richard David Werst by Deborah Louise Werst, power of attorney, to Dennis Leland and LouAnn Leland, 841 E. 18th St., Fremont, $74,900.
Alison F. Knudsen and Karen Becker to Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont.
Emily C. Ridder and Matthew V. Ridder to Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont.
Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen to Matthew A. Young and Toni A. Young, 2922 Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $264,500.
Robert L. Wood II to Nikolas Barnes, 250 W. 17th St., Fremont, $172,500.
Nancy J. Miles to Dana K. Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 1527 N. D St., Fremont, $125,000.
Trudy N. Neville to Judith E. Leiva, 1742 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $174,200.
William D. Ramirez and Elsy D. Ramirez to Edger Giovanni Lopez Rovolorio and Arely Carmen Ramirez de Lopez, 328 Elm St., Dodge, $8,000.
Allen Eckert and Debra Eckert to Lois Nelson, the north 160 feet in width of Tax Lot 18 in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Hooper; and a tract of land in the southeast corner of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of said Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Hooper, $1,000.
Daniel W. Moran and Heidi C. Moran, trustees, to Heidi C. Moran, trustee, 2007 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Erma Julene Hartley to Linda Hartley Gorham and Ann Janelle Hartley, 2140 Charles St., Fremont.
Jeannette Granger to Eric M. Granger, 2015 County Road 13, Ames, $160,000.
Martin D. Gifford and Jenna N. Gifford to Shaun E. Custard and Kristi M. Custard, 1736 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $550,000.
Devlin J. Limbach to Thomas A. Cerny and Lynda L. Cerny, 632 Main St., North Bend, $90,000.
Colter J. Mattson and Megan Mattson to Lawrence Reed and Tamar Reed, 523 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $108,000.
James H. Jenkins and Shannon K. Jenkins to JSJ Properties LLC, 2144 and 2147 N. C St., Fremont.
Jean L. Cook and William Cook to Ronald F. Bauermeister, the south half of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
Carol Irene Bauermeister Moses, trustee, to Ronald F. Bauermeister, the north half of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
Don C. Bauermeister and Connie Bauermeister to Ronald F. Bauermeister, the south half of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
Phil Bauermeister and Maxine L. Bauermeister to Ronald F. Bauermeister, the north half of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
Henry F. Bauermeister Jr., trustee, to Ronald F. Bauermeister, the south half of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
James C. Pribnow and Cheryl A. Pribnow to Brett R. Pribnow and Lauren K. Pribnow, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $169,000.
Jason L. Griffis and Laura L. Griffis to Classic Enterprises LLC, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 3, Fremont.
Classic Enterprises LLC to Jerry D. Gohr, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 3, Fremont, $75,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Erin Stiefvater, 2244 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $185,900.
Larry R. Fisher and Patricia K. Fisher to Kyle Payne, 221 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $165,000.
Amanda Sue Panning and Craig James Panning, and Maria Amy Decker and Mitchell Loyd Decker, to Russell G. Cohee and Jennifer A. Cohee, 3002 Antler Circle, Fremont.
Timothy A. LaFavor and Hollie J. LaFavor to Christopher Michael Lass and Sydney Elizabeth Lillie, 530 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $171,095.
Estate of Gordon L. Chrisman, deceased, to Jarad E. and Cathleen M. Chrisman, improvements only located on Lots 8A and 8B Schurman Campgrounds, Nickerson.
Mark A. Mueller and Corey J. Mueller to Ross May and Ashley May, 915 N. Howard St., Fremont, $235,000.
Chelsi L. McPherson-Andera a/k/a Chelsi McPherson-Andera to Rebecca Robertson, 1043 E. Third St., Fremont, $150,000.
Jill Phelps, personal representative of the estate of James P. Schenzel, deceased, to Scott Preston and Stephanie Preston, 1717 E. 12th St., Fremont, $264,500.