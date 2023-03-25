First National Bank of Omaha, agent for F. Blaine Batten, to First National Bank of Omaha, successor trustee of the F. Blaine Batten Trust, that part of the north half of the northwest quarter lying north of the east-west road, a/k/a Tax Lot 1, Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Benjamin J. Langemeier and Lauren E. Hamilton to NBR LLC, 847-849 N. Union St., Fremont; and 130 W. Ninth St., No. 132, North Bend.

Hagerbaumer Homes LLC to Craig Taylor and Neely Taylor, 1023 Brickyard Drive, Hooper, $505,000.

Aaron Paden and Molly Paden to Anthony’s Leon’s Tacos LLC, 1743 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $250,000.

Paul E. Gilmore and Yolanda L. Gilmore to Paul E. Gilmore and Yolanda L. Gilmore, trustees of the Paul E. Gilmore and Yolanda L. Gilmore Family Trust dated Jan. 24, 2023, 335 S. William Ave., Fremont.

Ron R. Gross and Angela J. Gross, trustees of the Ron R. Gross and Angela J. Gross Revocable Trust dated June 17, 2005, to Ron R. Gross and Angela J. Gross, trustees of the Ron R. Gross and Angela J. Gross Amended & Restated Revocable Trust dated Jan. 26, 2023, 5322 Ventura Drive, Fremont.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Hubball Homes of Omaha LLC, Lot 3, Block, Brooks Hollow Second Addition to the City of Fremont, $66,900.

Hoppe Homes LLC to Gustavo Rosas Alvarado, 3545 Little Bluestem Rd., Fremont, $264,900.

James R. Wehner to James R. Wehner, trustee, or his successors in trust under the James R. Wehner Revocable Trust Agreement, dated March 6, 2023, and any amendments thereto, 510 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Patrick K. Bauer, as successor trustee of the Larry and Caroline Bauer Revocable Trust dated Oct. 1, 2003, to Patrick K. Bauer and Kenneth E. Bauer, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

David F. Brester to Merry Martini LLC, 147 N. Oak St., Dodge, $60,000.

Rebecca Brown and Tyler Spitser to Alexis Mendoza and Roxanna Marquez, 2046 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $310,000.

David Brodd and Andrea Brodd to Tyler Griffin-Roberts and Jennifer Ammerman, 421 N. Ash St., Dodge, $51,000.

Robert R. Fuson and Jenna L. Fuson to Jenna L. Fuson, 1902 N. Main St., Fremont.

Marvin D. Fischer and Delores M. Fischer to Layne M. Fischer, a tract of land consisting of that portion of the west half, southeast quarter, northwest quarter, lying east of a line 1921.0 feet east of the west line of said northwest quarter, comprising a strip of land approximately 86 feet in width and containing 2.64 acres, more or less, all located in Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

MKC Properties to Juventino Monarrez and Maria Ilda Garcia, 620 E. 11th St., Fremont, $178,000.

Greg A. Hilbers and Martha Hilbers to Lucas R. Schulz and Angela Schulz, 209 E. Elk St., Hooper, $70,000.

Lois Pilmore, personal representative of the estate of Debra A. Pruss, deceased, to Richard J. Pruss, an undivided one-quarter interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge; and the south half of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3, Block 20, Dodge.

Richard J. Pruss to Colton Pruss, an undivided one-quarter interest in a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge; and the south half of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3, Block 20, Dodge.

D.R. Horton to Blake Wagner and Nicole O’Haver, 1933 Kara Way, Fremont, $308,990.

Brad A. Fooken, as successor trustee of the restated Charles W. Fooken and Josephine M. Fooken Revocable Trust Agreement, dated April 28, 2022, to James P. Melang and Karen L. Melang, 2130 Nye Drive, Fremont, $255,000.

Victory Lake Marine LLC to Kenneth R. McElhose, Lot 2, Miramar Lakeside Business Center Replat 2, a subdivision, as surveyed, platted and recorded in Dodge County, $129,645.

Michael L. Parde and Kim A. Parde to Kim A. Parde, 2120 E. Seventh St., Fremont.

Michael L. Parde and Kim A. Parde to Michael L. Parde, 1146 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.

Keith Potter and Marty Potter to Elmer Foxx and Tiffany Foxx, 2122 N. Irving St., Fremont, $225,000.

Tribune staff