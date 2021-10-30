Dodge County real estate transfers

Cheyenne Ellinghausen f/ka Cheyenne L. Ruzicka and Brandon Ellinghausen to Rocio Merida and Taylor Makay Peterson, 105 Eighth St., Scribner, $152,500.

Kevin D. Hasemann a/k/a Kevin Hasemann to Eric D. Schnoor and Lynn D. Schnoor, 1546 County Road C Blvd., Scribner, $412,500.

Duane D. Sappingfield and Kathy J. Sappingfield to I and I Holdings LLC, 1811 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $210,000.

Richard Wagner and Douglas Wagner to Gerald Stokes and Claudia Stokes, 2316 Jean Dr., Fremont, $240,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to DSL Properties LLC, 1643 E. Third St., Fremont, $110,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Norman R. Nelson and Virginia R. Nelson, 2712 E. Ritz Place, Fremont, $50,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to DSL Properties LLC, 1623 E. Third St., Fremont, $110,000.

Edith M. Strong to Hanna C. Rockford and Nathan C. Hancock, 740 W. 19th St., Fremont, $138,000.

Vicki Bousquet to Michael and Kristin Behnke, 1300 W. South St. No. 6, Fremont, $335,000.

Eugene L. Kavan and Debra L. Kavan to Ethan Mullally, 210 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $65,000.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20, the northerly 1,112 feet of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20, excepting the east 410 feet thereof; and a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress comprising the north 1,132 feet of the east 430 feet, excepting, the north 1,112 feet thereof, of the southeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 20, all located in Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, the east one-half of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, that part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 24 lying north and east of the County Road, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, Tax Lot 4 located in the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, all that part of the west half of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., lying south of the public road as platted across said Section 13, and containing 93.0 acres, more or less, also referred to as Tax Lot 2 in said Section, and that part of the south half southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East; lying north of the public road as platted across said Section 13 together with approximately 3.6 acres south of said public road used as corrals, Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diane S. Johnson Trust, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 24, and Tax Lot 2 located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24, all in Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, the west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, that part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., lying north and east of the ditch, in Dodge County, also referred to as Tax Lot 1 in said Section 30.

Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson to Rodney G. Johnson and Diana S. Johnson Trust, that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north and east of the Fremont Cutoff Ditch.

Shirley M. Callaway to I and I Holdings LLC, 1785 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $65,000.

Terry Green and Philip E. Green to I and I Holdings LLC, 1785 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Terry L. Green and Philip E. Green, and Shirley M. Callaway to I and I Holdings LLC, 1785 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Sheryl A. Tank and Keith Tank and Linda S. Prochaska and Steven Prochaska to Kevin J. Main and Leslie L. Main, 1669 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $175,000.

Juan B. Garcia and Veronica Garcia to Todd R. Gallatin and Anna L. Gallatin, Lot 18, Block 4, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $75,000.

Kenneth Janousek and Alyse Aerts-Janousek to JAKL Properties LLC, 1431 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $135,100.

VCVD Inc. to Virginia M. Norby, 311 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Virginia M. Norby to Jolene L. Gonzalez Gomez and William Antonio Romero a/k/a William Antonio Romero Zaavedra, 311 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $90,000.

Nona J. Wiese to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 308 Fifth St., Scribner, $75,000.

Dale W. Schnoor to Dale W. Schnoor, trustee of the Dale W. Schnoor Revocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010, the east half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

John Schreck and Jessica Schreck f/k/a Jessica Gipson to John E. Van Buskirk and Roberta L. Van Buskirk, 235 S. L St., Fremont, $128,500.

JRB & Associates LLC to Nancy Elyse Russell, 435 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $143,500.

Mercedes L. Parlset to Arps Red-E-Mix Inc., 224 S. I St., Fremont, $110,000.

Marvin G. Foust to Frank Henry Brandon Kadavy, 1405 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $103,000.

Heliberto Ramirez Mijangos and Diana O. Perez de Ramirez to Ashley Santos, 525 N. Ash St., Dodge, $145,000.

Sylvia D. Gocken, trustee of the Sylvia D. Gocken Amended and Restated Trust dated Nov. 17, 2011, as amended, to Sheryl Johnson, trustee of the Roland and Karen Johnson Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 335 S. Howard St., Fremont.

Sheryl Johnson, trustee of the Roland and Karen Johnson Irrevocable Trust Agreement, to Maven Holdings LLC, 335 S. Howard St., Fremont, $300,000.

Ronald D. Smith to Ronald D. Smith and Betty Jo Smith, 205 Schuyler Ave., Fremont.

