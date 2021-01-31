Dodge County real estate transfers

Nebraska Department of Transportation to Andrew Miller and Carie Miller, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $10,500.

Kevin Kirwan and Darla Kirwan to Lucas R. Schulz and Angela Schulz, parts of Lot 1-6 inclusive, Block 16, Second Addition to the Village of Hooper, $445,000.

Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson, trustees of the Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson Family Trust dated Sept. 23, 2020, to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, as joint tenants, the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $380,000.