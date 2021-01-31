Dodge County real estate transfers

Rodger J. Menn and Debra A. Menn to Ax Cap LLC, 260 Shuster Ranch Rd., Fremont, $195,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Roger Goeser, 1950 Kara Way, Fremont, $75,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Samuel G. Heineman and Jessica M. Heineman, 1850 Deer Run, Fremont, $114,900.
Chad M. Henggeler and Melissa E. Henggeler to Jeffery D. Smith, 1641 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $329,000.
HJN Company LLC to Heartland Financial Estates LLC, 450 E. 32nd St., Fremont, $530,000.
J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec to J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, trustees, 935 W. Ninth St., Fremont.
J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec to J. Marlin Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, trustees, Lot 4, Replat of Timberwoods Subdivision, Dodge County.
Maurer Rentals LLC to Kevin Fenner and Shelah Fenner, 2063 Big Island Rd., Lot J, Fremont, $170,611.56.
Clayton S. Snover to Denise J. Essman, the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Clayton S. Snover to Lynette C. Elofson, the south half of the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, except the east 16.5 feet of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
DM Holdings LLC to SABCO LLC, 349 N. Main St., Fremont, $235,000.
Mark Parry to Don Stormberg, 710 E. Sixth St., North Bend, $50,000.
Jose Lopez to Marlo Soler, 651 W. Washington St., Fremont, $54,500.
Helen Lannin to Amber H. Gaston Kiger, 2434 E. 19th St., Fremont, $251,000.
Nebraska Department of Transportation to Andrew Miller and Carie Miller, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $10,500.
Howard N. Krasne and Sharon R. Krasne to Howard N. Krasne and Sharon R. Krasne, 3219 Marion Lane, Fremont.
Kevin Kirwan and Darla Kirwan to Lucas R. Schulz and Angela Schulz, parts of Lot 1-6 inclusive, Block 16, Second Addition to the Village of Hooper, $445,000.
Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson, trustees of the Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson Family Trust dated Sept. 23, 2020, to Richard E. Johnson and Rita F. Johnson, as joint tenants, the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $380,000.
Dodge County Treasurer to Red Tree LLC, 409 Eighth St., Scribner.
Dodge County Treasurer to Red Tree LLC, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Stephanie Marie Wieman and Brian Wieman to SB Land LLC, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19, Range 6, Dodge County.
Kenneth K. Kelberlau and Nancy Kelberlau Kean, personal representatives of the estate of Wallace Kelberlau, deceased, to Kenneth K. Kelberlau, Nancy Kelberlau Kean, Robert W. Kelberlau and Donald W. Kelberlau, 509 County Road 10, Scribner.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 409 Eighth St., Scribner, $15,519.20.
Lynnda M. Schiermann and Wesley L. Schiermann to Lynnda M. Schiermann, 1260 Timberwood Dr., Ames.
Wesley L. Schiermann and Lynnda M. Schiermann to Lynnda M. Schiermann, 1580 Proctor Rd., Fremont.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 241 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $17,200.60.
Estate of Robert E. Grell, deceased, to John and Libby LLC, 1360 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $160,000.
Dan Copple and Nancy J. Black n/k/a Nancy J. Copple to Rebecca Copple and Zachary Langemeier, 212 Third St., Uehling.
Michael R. Godin and Crystal Godin to Allen R. Hemmer, 636 S. Downing St., Fremont, $14,000.