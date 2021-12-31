Dodge County real estate transfers

Alex Strong and Megan Strong to Victor Arnold and Linda Arnold, 1519 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $185,000.

DOMAXCO LLC to Linda Ashley, part of the east half of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter lying north of Highway 79 in Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except those portions conveyed for public road right of way.

Troy M. Henry to Troy M. Henry and Beth A. Howell, 410 S. Downing St., Fremont.

KOW Properties LLC to Edwin Najera, 520 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $31,500.

Darleen Siebler and Calvin L. Siebler to Alexander M. Siems and Amanda R. Siems, 1856 County Road L, Hooper, $230,000.

Ryle Palmer and Rebecca L. Palmer to Kirk E. Springer and Sarah R. Springer, 4236 Pacific Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Robert Schlumberger to C.C. LLC, all that part of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north of the First Street and Elkhorn River Drainage District right-of-way and west of the Highway 275 right-of-way, $799,344.

Breanna Wittmuss to Beta Homes LLC, 433 N. K St., Fremont, $90,000.

Patty A. Grunke, Larry H. Peters and Joanna Peters, and Joey M. Peters to Timothy L. Peters and Trisha M. Peters, and Nicholas D. Peters, the south half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $167,780.

Denise Goddard and Brock Goddard to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-seventh interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,327.

Mary Sue Kassmeier and Daniel A. Kassmeier to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-seventh interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,327.

Michael Kreikemeier to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-seventh interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,327.

Barbara Becker and Cary I. Becker to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-seventh interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,327.

Carol Poulson and Steven D. Poulson to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, an undivided one-seventh interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $14,327.

Kirk E. Springer and Sarah R. Springer to Kirk E. Springer and Sarah R. Springer, trustees, 4236 Pacific Ave., Fremont.

Charlotte M. McKenzie to Rafael Moreno Cancio and Raquel Vasallo Diaz, 924 N. Main St., Fremont, $175,000.

Ellen Ann Paulson to Tyler L. Hevlin and Renae K. Hevlin, 1965 County Road R, Fremont $365,000.

Marlin M. Keller Revocable Trust to Timothy M. Keller, Ann M. Keller and Rhonda K. Vanderford, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

James J. House and Lynette K. House to Dillon James Bittner and Amanda Lea Bittner, 1238 N. Union St., Fremont, $180,000.

Glen Still and Wanda Still to Martin Contreras and Maria D. Fombona-Patino, 115 Westgate Drive, Ames, $72,000.

Keith M. Young to Julian R. Rains, 348 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $172,000.

Colette Garton to Thomas Elliott, 1740 N. Irving St., Fremont, $155,000.

Burdette R. Busch and Lea G. Busch, Jay T. Busch and R. Michelle Bush, Joy L. Knievel and Dale Knievel, Jan. B. Busch and Alicia Busch, Joel G. Busch and Todd Vesely to Peter J. Gross-Rhode and Caitlin A. Gross-Rhode, 1151 County Road 4, North Bend, $250,000.

Sherry Lee Nutsch, personal representative for the estate of Edward W. Wit, deceased, to Keith M. Young, 704 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $150,000.

Kelly J. Brench, personal representative of the estate of Joe D. Brence, deceased, to Kelly J. Brence n/k/a Kelly J. McKinney, 2001 Elm St., Fremont.

Dyann S. Jackson-Hernandez to Socorro G. Hernandez, 2821 Nicklaus Way, Fremont.

Renee D. Kiger to Tank Rentals LLC, 3103 Big Island Road, Fremont, $30,000.

Kendal A. Minich, personal representative of the estate of Lyle K. Hardesty, deceased, to Jamie L. Sommers, 110 Ash St., Snyder, $45,000.

Larry Stollberg and Cynthia Stollberg to William Stollberg and Alyssa Stollberg, 1369 County Road K, Scribner.

Kenneth J. Meyer and Ronda J. Meyer to Kenneth J. Meyer and Ronda J. Meyer, trustees of the Kenneth J. Meyer and Ronda J. Meyer Revocable Trust Agreement dated Dec. 16, 2021, 1728 County Road F, Hooper.

Robert J. Mruz to The Robert J. Mruz Living Trust, 2121 E. Eighth St., Fremont.

Dale Wimer and Linda Wimer to 47 Holdings LLC, 608 Second St., Scribner.

Dale Wimer and Linda Wimer to 47 Holdings LLC, 306 W. Third St., Fremont.

Dale Wimer to 47 Holdings LLC, 285 Schuyler St., Fremont.

Dale Wimer to 47 Holdings LLC, 615 W. Fourth St., Fremont.

Dale Wimer to 47 Holdings LLC, 547 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Asheville Homes LLC to John Conley, 323 Capstone Drive, Fremont, $229,000.

