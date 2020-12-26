Dodge County real estate transfers

Eric R. Blick and Jodi K. Blick to Jose Manuel Ortiz and Mayra Alarcon Chavez, 1226 Heatherwood Dr., Fremont, $435,000.
Jeffrey J. Wilmes and Beth A. Wilmes to Wesley J. Walling and Deborah R. Walling, 1040 Summerwood Circle, Fremont, $490,000.
Linda S. Helm to Joseph M. Novak and Wendy Jo Novak, 245 N. Linden St., Dodge, $69,500.
North Platte Farms LLC to Curtis Knobbe and Iva Knobbe, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,080,000.
Kenneth L. Jorgensen and Jeannine D. Jorgensen to Allan Eckert and Debra Eckert, Tax Lot 48 in Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Hooper.
Kimberly S. Hahn and David E. Hahn to Kimberly S. Hahn, 1651 Iowa St., Fremont.
Suhr Farms Inc. to State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $62,700.
Jonathan L. Boothe and Samara S. Boothe to Nicole R. Manning, 1151 N. Bell St., Fremont, $88,000.
Eugene Volnek and Debora Volnek to David E. Volnek and Marcy D. Volnek, part of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $143,718.50.
Dugan Funeral Services Inc. to RFS Holdings LLC, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $1,530,000.
Ronald G. Vlach to Ron Gross and Angela Gross, trustees, Lot 52, Lake Ventura Subdivision of Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $185,000.
Lowene A. Uehling, personal representative of the estate of Homer H. Uehling, to Lowene A. Uehling, the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, Section 1, Township 20, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 9, Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 11, Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East; Tax Lot 58 (part of Tax Lot 27), Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 65 (part of Tax Lot 62), located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Berger E. Anderson Sr. to Dunrite Inc., 3405 N. Yager Rd., Fremont.
Tyler M. Brouillette, Kristen L. Larsen and Michael Larsen to Amanda Rivera Godoy, 640 E. 17th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Wetlands America Trust to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $5,720.
Wetlands America Trust to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,840.
RPNDB LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $4,550.
Shawn A. Juhl and Heidi Juhl to Kaleb Bjorklund, 1130 W. 10th Ave., North Bend, $135,000.