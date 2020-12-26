Dodge County real estate transfers

Eugene Volnek and Debora Volnek to David E. Volnek and Marcy D. Volnek, part of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $143,718.50.

Lowene A. Uehling, personal representative of the estate of Homer H. Uehling, to Lowene A. Uehling, the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, Section 1, Township 20, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 9, Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 11, Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East; Tax Lot 58 (part of Tax Lot 27), Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 65 (part of Tax Lot 62), located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.