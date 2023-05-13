Nathan Neuberger and Rudi Neuberger to NCN LLC, 1507 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Heather Steffen and Beth Peitzmeier to Heather M. Steffen and Beth A. Peitzmeier, trustees, 442 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Autumn Snyder, personal representative of the estate of Jacqueline Crance a/k/a Jacqulene Crance, deceased, to Roy Burt Lindokken and Brenda Jean Lindokken, 2044 E. 28th St., Fremont, $313,000.

Rychie M. Schroeder to Trenton A. Tucker and Andrea K. Tucker, 2652 Seaton St., Fremont, $240,000.

Pebley Inc. to MEC Properties LLC, 508 E. 32nd St., Fremont, $30,000.

Diane M. Hoschiet to Haley Kucera, 1720 N. I St., Fremont, $145,000.

Kayla Boatright to Martina Grave Tino and Carlos R. Ortiz Tino, 730 N. Christy St., Fremont, $245,000.

Michelle Dahl, personal representative of the estate of Eileen R. Osborn, deceased, to Alex Strong and Megan Marie Strong, 613 Eighth St., Scribner, $149,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Dana Verbeek Jr. and Shelli M. Novotny, 2118 Elm St., Fremont, $65,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Dylan Gartner, 2127 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $72,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Caleb M. Villwok, 2154 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $100,000.

John J. Nielsen and Barbara L. Nielsen to John J. Nielsen and Barbara L. Nielsen, 245 Boulevard St., Fremont.

Todd A. Schueth and Kristi J. Schueth to Emilio Lopez, 1924 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $245,100.

Debora D. Salyers to Pamela L. Hopkins, 4330 Somers Ave., Fremont, $310,000.

Judith M. Monson and Mark A. Monson, trustees of the Mark A. Monson and Judith M. Monson Living Trust under Agreement dated Feb. 4, 2014, to Kracl Acres LLC, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Teresa A. Seagren Way and Eric A. Seagren, as co-trustees of the Theodore E. Seagren Revocable Trust Agreement dated Dec. 25, 1989, as amended, and Teresa A. Seagren Way, as trustee of the Sharon A. Seagren Revocable Trust Agreement dated Jan. 2, 2019, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 46, Summer Haven, Fremont.