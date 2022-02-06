Dodge County real estate transfers

Diane M. Thomas, personal representative for the estate of Marylin J. Thomas, deceased, to Diane M. Thomas, Terese Hill and Elle M. Thomas, as tenants in common, 1540 N. Grant St., Fremont.

Victor’s Inc. to Titan Machinery Inc., 3701 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont.

Titan Machinery Inc. to Tiger International LLC, 3701 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont, $735,000.

Lonne C. Melgoza and Jessica P. Melgoza to Jessica P. Melgoza, 845 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Yoana Mejia Cuevas and Isaac Tule Mejia to Yoana Mejia Cuevas, 2051 E. 20th St., Fremont.

Karl Graff and Christin Graff to Karl Graff, 2001 E. Donna St., Fremont.

Jasmin Martinez to Leopoldo Martinez Monarrez, 1215 N. Pierce St., Fremont.

Chester L. Ryan a/k/a Chester Ryan and Linda M. Ryan a/k/a Linda Ryan to John Robert Prendergast, 550 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $268,750.

Asheville Homes LLC to Abraham Y. Rojas Jr. and Kayla M. Rojas, 2908 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $290,267.

Gary Stodola and ZoAnn Stodola to Daniel R. Tunender, 604 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $100,000.

I and I Holdings LLC to DG Ridgewood LLC, 600 Ridgeland Ave., Inglewood.

David L. Christensen and Cynthia A. Christensen to David L. Christensen, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the David L. Christensen Trust, as amended and restated Aug. 3, 2021, together with any further amendments made thereto, and Cynthia A. Christensen and David L. Christensen, as co-trustees, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the Cynthia A. Christensen Trust, as amended and restated Aug. 3, 2021, together with any further amendments made thereto, 2941 Deer Run, Fremont.

David L. Christensen and Cynthia A. Christensen to David L. Christensen, as trustee, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the David L. Christensen Trust, as amended and restated Aug. 3, 2021, together with any further amendments made thereto, and Cynthia A. Christensen and David L. Christensen, as co-trustees, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the Cynthia A. Christensen Trust, as amended and restated Aug. 3, 2021, together with any further amendments made thereto, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter and the northwest quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Linda S. Kaczmarski to Amy Maslonka and Stacey L. Spale, 109 S. Cherry St., Nickerson, $110,000.

Roxie Fauss to Amy Maslonka and Stacey L. Spale, 109 S. Cherry St., Nickerson.

Woodland Lakes LLC to Josh Dodd, 1503 W. Woodland Trail, Fremont, $95,000.

Arian R. Lange to Aaron O. Lange, 855 County Road 16 Ave., Scribner.

Aaron O. Lange and Angela K. Lange to Aaron O. Lange and Angela K. Lange, 855 County Road 16 Ave., Scribner.

Melissa Moore f/k/a Melissa Rountree, Angela Scott and Britt Scott, Janelle K. Luedke and Gail Luedke to Vidal Enrique Chavez and Clara Isabel Chavez, 2052 E. 19th St., Fremont, $225,000.

Robin S. Custer, trustee under the Robert L. Ward Irrevocable Trust, to Daniel Woodside and Stephanie L. Woodside, 640 N. Howard St., Fremont, $285,000.

Ryan Kelly Bang and Raushanah A. Novotny to Jordan Limmer, 2105 E. 20th St., Fremont, $225,000.

Marie A. Pelo, personal representative of the estate of Larry L. Kumm, deceased, to Taron Tworek and Cheyenne Stanek, 338 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $160,000.

Lynda M. Snyder f/k/a Lynda M. Kumm to Taron Tworek and Cheyenne Stanek, 338 W. Fourth St., Fremont.

Louis Schulzkump, personal representative of the estate of Mary W. Schulzkump, deceased, to Alberto Torres and Alicia Vasallo, 310 Whispering Pines Drive, Nickerson, $35,000.

Tim Fiscus to Alberto Torres and Alicia Vasallo, 310 Whispering Pines Drive, Nickerson.

Raymond and Kathleen Drawbridge to Kathleen Drawbridge, 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson.

Art Camenzind Farms LLC to Larry A. Camenzind, the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Art Camenzind Farms LLC to Lee E. Camenzind, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter and the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M.; and all that part of the northwest quarter lying north of the centerline of Maple Creek, all lying in Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Ronald G. Vlach, Lot 14, Leisure Lake Subdivision, Dodge County.

Trent M. Anderson and Paige Anderson to Alejandra Garcia Rodriguez, 1832 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $180,000.

Vernon W. Schuler and Judith M. Schuler to Bravo Properties LLC, a tract of land lying in part of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $46,305.

Mathew D. Schott to Christopher J. Stoltenberg, 110 N. State St., Hooper, $34,000.

Mathew D. Schott to Christopher J. Stoltenberg, 107 N. Park St., Hooper, $30,000.

Dale L. Miller and Tiffany M. Miller to Dale L. Miller and Tiffany M. Miller, 117 Ninth St., Scribner.

Dawn R. Prescott to Stephen J. Prescott, 2021 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Wanda L. Komar to Stephanie Lynne Diesterhaupt, 1674 N. H St., Fremont, $130,500.

Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath, co-trustees, to Colhouer Farms LLC, an undivided one-half interest in and to a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter and part of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $35,000.

