Bronte Holdings III LLC to Prunty Investments LLC, 749 W. Ninth St., Fremont; and 726 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Blue Deck LLC to Prunty Investments LLC, 747 Franklin St., Fremont.

Walnut Shop LLC to Prunty Investments LLC, 546 S. Eighth St., Fremont.

Charles Emanuel & Sons Inc. to Edward J. Ruskamp, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $680,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Caleb M. Villwok, 2144 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $83,000.

Eugene M. Uher and Judith A. Uher to Eugene M. Uher and Judith A. Uher, Matthew L. Uher, Jeffrey G. Uher and Brandi L. Arneal, 439 County Road 3, Dodge.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Caleb M. Villwok, 2167 Pine St., Fremont, $65,000.

Gene and Susan Von Seggern to Timothy James Von Seggern and Elizabeth Ann Arens; Life Estate of Gene and Susan Von Seggern, 1751 County Road F, Hooper.

Bayer Appliance and Hardware Inc. a/k/a Bayer Incorporated Appliance and Hardware to Merry Martini LLC, 141 Oak St., Dodge, $15,000.

Prunty Investments LLC to Bronte Holdings 2 LLC, 1708 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.

Bronte Home Team LLC to Wood Boulder LLC, 936 County Road 17, Hooper.

Walnut Shop LLC to Blue Deck LLC, 448 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Prunty Investments LLC to Bronte Holdings 5 LLC, 1149 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

Prunty Investments LLC to Bronte Holdings 5 LLC, 1141 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Dwight Dam, trustee of the James Dam and Alice Dam Irrevocable Trust dated May 25, 2016, to Dwight Dam, the south half of the northwest quarter, the north half northeast quarter southwest quarter, part of the southwest quarter northeast quarter, and part of this north half northwest quarter southeast quarter, all in Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dwight Dam and Karna Dam to James Dam and Alice Dam, the south half of the northwest quarter, the north half northeast quarter southwest quarter, part of the southwest quarter northeast quarter, and part of this north half northwest quarter southeast quarter, all in Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

James Dam and Alice Dam to James Dam and Alice Dam, co-trustees of the James Dam and Alice Dam Family Trust dated Oct. 23, 2006, the south half of the northwest quarter, the north half northeast quarter southwest quarter, part of the southwest quarter northeast quarter, and part of this north half northwest quarter southeast quarter, all in Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Case Camenzind and Joscelyn Camenzind, 1575 E. U.S. Highway 275, Fremont, $1,250,000.

James J. Fritz and Nicole L. Fritz to Delmar D. Cryer, 320 Empire Ave., Fremont, $125,000.

Alan Bacon, as personal representative of the estate of Denise J. Carlson, deceased, to Tessie Collins, 350 E. 20th St., Fremont, $150,500.

Graciela Carral to Angel R. Maldonado, 441 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $8,000.

Lindsey A. Marshall and Layne B. Monroe, as duly appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Larai J. Monroe, to NEBCO Inc., 255 N. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $16,500.

Big P LLC to Maven Holdings LLC, 215-225 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $560,000.

Joan K. Zessin to John W. Konsel and Marlene F. Konsel, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont, $280,000.

Lori R. Breckenridge and Joseph Breckenridge to John W. Konsel and Marlene F. Konsel, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Lisa M. Zessin and Blaire R. Zessin to John W. Konsel and Marlene F. Konsel, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Ryan G. Zessin and Erika Zessin to John W. Konsel and Marlene F. Konsel, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Todd L. Zessin and Rebecca Zessin to John W. Konsel and Marlene F. Konsel, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Jonathan and Rachel Needels to LARJ Investments LLC, 1250 N. Grant St., Fremont.

Christopher L. Johnson to Steven J. Ortmeier and Gregory L. Ortmeier, Lots 25, 26 and 27, Lakeview Estates, Ames, $1,000.

Judith J. Bales, personal representative of the estate of Robert B. Bales, deceased, to Judith J. Bales, 1974 County Road N, Fremont.

Daniel L. Engel and Michelle D. Engel to Daniel L. Engel and Michelle D. Miles, 3401 County Road 18, Ames.

Linda E. Baumert to Thomas Baumert, James Baumert, Melissa Haase and Jennifer Sturek, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Caryn J. Erickson and Joseph A. Erickson to Neil Z. Burns and Cindy K. Burns, 2317 Estes Lane, Fremont, $375,000.

Thomas J. Parr and Lou Ann Parr to Thomas J. Parr and Lou Ann Parr, 111 County Road 4, Dodge.

Thomas J. Parr and Lou Ann Parr to Thomas J. and Lou Ann Parr, Adam Parr, Luke Parr, Jacob Parr and Zachary Parr, the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Prunty Investments LLC to Bronte Estates Corp., 623 E. Second St., Fremont.

Woodland Lakes LLC to David Melners and Samantha Melners, 1350 W. Woodland Cove, Fremont, $88,000.

Jane Littell Meyer to Philip W. Meyer, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Kaup Produce Inc. to Norder Holding Company, 2225 County Road Q, Fremont, $5,158,000.

Rick J. Brune and Peg M. Brune to Kayla Brune, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the east half of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except a triangular tract of land located in the northeast corner of the southeast quarter of Section 8, $95,244.

John C. Jensen to John Carl Jensen, trustee of the John Carl Jensen Trust dated May 2, 2023, 440 W. 21st St., Fremont.

Mark H. Meyer and Claudia Jayne Meyer to David L. Meyer and Dora B. Meyer, co-trustees and their successors in trust of the David Meyer Family Trust, as the same may from time to time be amended, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,266.66.

Robert Brendan Murray and Elizabeth J. Murray to St. Patrick’s Church of Fremont, 1540 Pepperwood Court, Fremont, $550,000.

Nicole R. Manning to Demaris Dietz and Christopher Dietz, 1151 N. Bell St., Fremont, $115,000.

Tim Wilson a/k/a Timothy Scott Wilson and Jessica Wilson to Carrie M. Jensen, 145 Pebble St., Scribner, $185,000.

Mark H. Meyer and Claudia Jayne Meyer to Philip W. Meyer, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,266.67.

Steven R. and Cynthia H. Meyer to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,340.

Michael and Elizabeth Schlueter to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Kenneth J. and Ronda J. Meyer to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $540.

Barta Family Limited Partnership to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $5,310.