Dodge County real estate transfers

VSL Hooper LLC to MDS Investment Properties LLC, 400 E. Birchwood Drive, Hooper, $5,000.

Mark W. Fox, personal representative of the estate of Rosalyn M. Fox, deceased, to Susan D. Ortmeier, 103 Westgate Drive, Ames, $66,000.

G & R Investment Group LLC to Urban Firebird LLC, 1829 N. Logan St., Fremont, $95,000.

Liliana E. Shannon, successor trustee, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 953 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $123,291.20.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Shawn M. Andersen, Lot 1, Block 3, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $67,900.

Homes of Milk and Honey 3 LLC to Nick Benjamin and Kolleen Benjamin, 521 E. 10th St., Fremont, $138,000.

Christensen Group LLC to RAH 4501 LLC, a parcel of land located in part of Tax Lot 29 of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

David D. and Joyce E. Knoell to David D. Knoell, 305 N. Pine St., Hooper.

Dale R. Rangeloff to Shawn P. and Jill K. Sanger, 605 Main St., Scribner, $10,000.

Jordan Johnson to Matthew Ulrich MC Brute Properties LLC, 116 N. Oak St., Dodge, $19,500.

Gallery 23 East LLC to D.R. Horton, Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Block 10, Gallery 23 East Addition, Dodge County, $220,000.

Douglas K. Biggerstaff and Constance S. Biggerstaff to Patrick J. Straka, trustee, and his successors in trust, under the Patrick J. Straka Revocable Trust, dated Feb. 12, 1999, and any amendments thereto and restatements thereof, 41 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $556,000.

Dennis Baumert to Dennis W. Baumert, as trustee of the Dennis W. Baumert Trust, the north one-half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part of the north one-half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M.

The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC to KOW Properties LLC, 545 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $700,000.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 2526 Buckingham Rd., Fremont.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 1730 N. Park Ave., Fremont.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 1638 N. D St., Fremont.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 1412 E. 20th St., Fremont.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 1324 E. Fifth St., Fremont.

Jorge J. Galdamez and Yessica D. Galdamez to Aleman’s Properties LLC, 2532 Buckingham Rd., Fremont.