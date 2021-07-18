Dodge County real estate transfers

Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown to Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown, trustees of the Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown Revocable Trust, 5148 Ventura Dr., Fremont.

Coralee Nell Kriete and Paul H. Kriete to Coralee Nell Kriete, trustee of the Coralee Nell Kriete Revocable Trust, and Paul Henry Kriete, trustee of the Paul Henry Kriete Revocable Trust, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Amy Lynn Ruppert to Coralee Nell Kriete, trustee of the Coralee Nell Kriete Revocable Trust, and Paul Henry Kriete, trustee of the Paul Henry Kriete Revocable Trust, one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $280,000.

Poesen Properties LLC to DSL Properties LLC, 1526 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $115,000.

Russel J. Poppe and Anna M. Poppe to Lowell T. Bourgeois and Christy H. Bourgeois, 1558 County Road F, Scribner, $535,000.

Stephen W. Dodd and Cynthia P. Dodd, trustees of the Stephen W. Dodd and Cynthia P. Dodd Revocable Trust Agreement, to Miguel Reyes Ruiz and Cecilia Arteaga de Reyes, 1835 Sherwood Cv., Fremont, $280,000.