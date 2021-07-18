Dodge County real estate transfers

Irma T. Parra and Luis F. Navarro to Luis Miguel Morales, 3060 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $210,000.
Mary Sue May, trustee of the Mary Sue May Revocable Trust, to Shawn May and Mary Sue May, 2150 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Shawn May a/k/a Charles S. May and Mary Sue May to Devin Lee James Schmidt, 2150 N. Broad St., Fremont, $130,000.
Stephanie L. Hunt, trustee of the Evans Orr Legacy Trust, to DSL Properties LLC, 605-615 N. Christy St., Fremont, $285,000.
Keith E. Lallman, trustee of the Keith E. Lallman Revocable Trust, Ellen Ann Paulson, trustee of the Credit Shelter Pass Trust created by the Last Will & Testament of James Lee Paulson dated Sept. 8, 2001, to 1st Street Mall LLC, 1735 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $425,000.
Ellen Ann Paulson a/k/a Ellen A. Paulson to 1st Street Mall LLC, 1735 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Gene C. Gocken and Katherine L. Gocken to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 2510-2512 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $262,500.
City of Fremont to David Nicholson, successor trustee of the Petricia M. Nicholson Revocable Trust dated Dec. 5, 2018, 1029 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
David Nicholson, successor trustee of the Petricia M. Nicholson Revocable Trust, to DSL Properties LLC, 1029 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $150,000.
Sharon E. Bliss and Edward Bliss to Stacy Bliss, 2222 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $233,500.
Christensen Corporation to BS Rentals LLC, 1106-1116 N. Bell St., Fremont, $575,000.
Miguel Reyes Ruiz and Cecilia Arteaga DeReyes to Donald R. Johnson, trustee of the Donald R. Johnson Family Trust dated July 25, 2017, and amended and restated on July 28, 2018, and March 26, 2019, 1003 Nelson Ln., Fremont, $215,000.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 636 Downing St., Fremont.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 1429E. Second St., Fremont.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 1655 N. C St., Fremont.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 1720 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 1324 E. First St., Fremont.
Allen R. Hemmer to Allen R. Hemmer, Jeremy Hemmer and Tonya Hemmer, 1250 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Leta C. Fornoff to Leta C. Fornoff and Linden E. Fornoff, Cabin 1, Fremont Rod and Gun Club, improvements only, Dodge County.
Nicholas J. Lamme and Cheryl A. Lamme, Robert M. Hillis and Diane E. Hillis a/k/a Dian E. Hillis, David C. Mitchell and Kimberly H. Mitchell, Timothy M. Schulz and Lisa J. Wieman Schulz, and David G. Hartmann and Kelly M. Hartmann to Westcourt Enterprises LLC, 81 W. Fifth St., Fremont.
Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown to Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown, trustees of the Frederick W. Brown and Kathryn M. Brown Revocable Trust, 5148 Ventura Dr., Fremont.
Coralee Nell Kriete and Paul H. Kriete to Coralee Nell Kriete, trustee of the Coralee Nell Kriete Revocable Trust, and Paul Henry Kriete, trustee of the Paul Henry Kriete Revocable Trust, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Amy Lynn Ruppert to Coralee Nell Kriete, trustee of the Coralee Nell Kriete Revocable Trust, and Paul Henry Kriete, trustee of the Paul Henry Kriete Revocable Trust, one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $280,000.
Poesen Properties LLC to DSL Properties LLC, 1526 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $115,000.
Russel J. Poppe and Anna M. Poppe to Lowell T. Bourgeois and Christy H. Bourgeois, 1558 County Road F, Scribner, $535,000.
Stephen W. Dodd and Cynthia P. Dodd, trustees of the Stephen W. Dodd and Cynthia P. Dodd Revocable Trust Agreement, to Miguel Reyes Ruiz and Cecilia Arteaga de Reyes, 1835 Sherwood Cv., Fremont, $280,000.
Alusa Farms Inc. to Shane Smith and Brooke Smith, 229 County Road 2, Dodge, $320,000.
BS Rentals LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 446 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $287,500.
James L. Poulas, successor trustee of the Anita Poulas Living Trust, to James L. Poulas and Imogene Kucera, the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17, Range 6, Dodge County.
Ronald Burlanek to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 26, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $24,500.
Dr. John H. Shelso and Ann M. Haynes, trustees of the David A. Shelso Revocable Trust dated June 6, 2005, to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, 1151-1153 N. Main St., Fremont, $312,500.
Janet K. Dunker to Bluff Holdings LLC, 120 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $215,000.
DSL Properties LLC to Poesen Properties LLC, 1035 Ohio St., Fremont; 1033 Ohio St., Fremont; and 2502 Palmer St., Fremont, $1,425,000.
Allen D. Rolf to Christina Smeal, 228 N. Pine St., Dodge, $82,500.
Floyd D. Nevius to Jill M. Lorkovic and John S. Lorkovic Jr., 2069 E. Second St., Fremont, $185,000.
Jose M. Ortiz to Jason J. Kubicek and Melissa A. Kubicek, 733-735 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $119,000.
Jeffrey G. Berner, personal representative of the estate of Marcella M. Berner, to Tyler J. Berner, 106 N. Park St., Hooper, $50,000.